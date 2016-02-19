Protein Phosphorylation in Control Mechanisms contains the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposia entitled ""Protein Phosphorylation in Control Mechanisms,"" held on January 15-16, 1973, in Miami, Florida, and organized by the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Miami School of Medicine. The papers explore the role of protein phosphorylation in control mechanisms, including muscle metabolism and function, cell division, and histone and protamine binding to DNA. This volume is comprised of 28 chapters and begins with an overview of Earl W. Sutherland's scientific work and the involvement of cyclic AMP in enzyme inductions. The discussion then turns to the regulation of muscle metabolism and function by protein phosphorylation; the link between hormonally regulated enzymes in adipose tissue and cyclic AMP-dependent protein kinase; and regulation of the mammalian pyruvate dehydrogenase complex by phosphorylation and dephosphorylation. Subsequent chapters focus on the role of histone phosphorylation in cell division; histone phosphorylation and regulation of nuclear function; and protein phosphorylation in retinal photoreceptors. The final chapter is devoted to acetylation of nuclear proteins in rat testis. This book should be a valuable resource for biochemists.

Table of Contents



Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants

Preface

The Fourth Feodor Lynen Lecture: My Life and Cyclic AMP

The Regulation of Muscle Metabolism and Function by Protein Phosphorylation

Hormonally Regulated Enzymes in Adipose Tissue Linked to Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

Molecular Characterization of Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases Derived from Bovine Heart and Human Erythrocytes

Regulation of the Mammalian Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex by Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation

Cyclic AMP-Dependent Protein Kinases from Rabbit Red Blood Cells: Activation, Function, and Molecular Forms

Protein Kinase in the Bovine Corpus Luteum

Cyclic Nucleotides, Protein Phosphorylation, and the Regulation of Function in Nervous Tissue

Studies of the cAMP Receptor and of the cAMP Dependent Phosphorylation of Ribosomal Protein

Phosphorylation of RNA-Polymerase in E. Coli and Rat Liver

Phosphorylation of Nuclear Proteins at Times of Gene Activation

The Role of Histone Phosphorylation in Cell Division

The Role of Enzymic Modification in the Control of Histone and Protamine Binding to DNA

Histone Phosphorylation and Regulation of Nuclear Function

Free Communications

Identification of the F1-Histone Phosphokinase of Mitotic Chinese Hamster Cells

The Independence of Histone Phosphorylation from DNA Synthesis

In Vitro Phosphorylation by ATP and GTP of Vinblastine-Isolated Microtubules from Chick Embryo Muscles

Adenosine 3':5'-Cyclic Monophosphate Mediated Cortisol Induction of HeLa Alkaline Phosphatase

Cyclic AMP Activated Protein Kinase of Kidney Membranes

Cyclic Nucleoside Phosphate Dependent Protein Kinase in Sea Urchin Gametes and Embryos

Protein Phosphorylation in Retinal Photoreceptors

cAMP Dependent Protein Kinase-Catalyzed Phosphorylation of Cardiac Microsomes

Substrate-Specific Phosphorylation of Ribosomal Proteins from Rabbit Reticulocytes

A Novel, Cyclic Nucleotide-Dependent, Protein Kinase from Human Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes

Histone Phosphorylation in Normal and Regenerating Rat Liver

Cyclic AMP and Growth Control in BHK Cells Transformed by the Polyoma Virus Mutant TS-3

Identification of the Cyclic AMP Binding Protein in Human Erythrocyte Ghosts by Covalent Incorporation of a Diazomalonyl

Derivative of Cyclic [3H] AMP

Acetylation of Rat Testis Nuclear Proteins