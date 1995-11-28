@qu:"Protein NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Practice covers a huge range of topics related to NMR... A fine two-semester course could be built on this very thorough book. Any student currently using NMR could benefit from the Cavanaugh et al. text, which provides an in-depth explanation that is suitable as a resource for even a knowledgeable spectroscopist." @source:--NATURE STRUCTURAL BIOLOGY @qu:"All in all, I find the book very, very good. It will fill an important void in the literature/material available in the NMR field.... There are many 'hands on' secrets that will be very valuable to those beginning in the field as well as those who are 'old hands.' It has a distinct advantage over other books in that is was written as a whole, freshly from cover to cover; it is NOT a collection of published articles hurriedly put together with a nice binding." @source:--DALE F. MIERKE, UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS, AMHERST @qu:"Along with detailed explanations of the mechanisms underlying the modern NMR experiments, the book also brings some "order" to the bewildering array of novel NMR pulse sequences. To practitioners of biomolecular NMR, it will prove invaluable for years to come." @source:--STRUCTURE