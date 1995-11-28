Protein NMR Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Protein NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Practice combines a comprehensive theoretical treatment of high resolution NMR spectroscopy with an extensive exposition of the experimental techniques applicable to proteins and other biological macromolecules. Beginning with simple theoretical models and experimental techniques, Protein NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Practice develops the complete repertoire of theoretical principals and experimental practices necessary for understanding and implementing the most sophisticated NMR experiments. Protein NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Practice is written as a graduate-level textbook and will be of particular interest to biochemists, chemists, biophysicists, and structural biologists who utilize NMR spectroscopy as a research tool or who wish to remain abreast of the latest developments in this increasingly important area.
Key Features
- Special Features:
- First book to combine detailed NMR theory discussions with experimental applications to biomolecules.
- All the theory required to understand these experiments and others.
- Easy to follow progression from a fundamental level to an advanced level.
- Theory of NMR and practical applications for biomolecular investigations presented.
- Theory applied to very practical situations.
- Comprehensive treatment of different "levels" of theory from simple ideas to density matrix analysis and operator practices.
- Comprehensive description of multi dimensional NMR experiments as applied to unlabeled, 15N-labeled and doubly (13C/15N) labeled proteins.
Readership
Students and researchers in biophysics, biochemistry, chemistry, physics, molecular biology, and structural biology will find this a useful text.
Table of Contents
Assical NMR Spectroscopy. Theoretical Description of NMR Spectroscopy. Experimental Aspects of NMR Spectroscopy. Multi-Dimensional NMR Spectroscopy. Relaxation and Dynamic Processes. Experimental 1H NMR Methods. Heteronuclear NMR Experiments. Sequential Assignments and Structure Calculations. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 587
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 28th November 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515298
About the Author
John Cavanagh
Dr. Cavanagh is the William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry at North Carolina State University. He is an expert in protein structural biology, particularly in how bacteria are able to protect themselves. Dr. Cavanagh received his Ph.D. in Chemistry/NMR spectroscopy from the University of Cambridge in 1988. He has held positions as a Senior Research Associate at The Scripps Research Institute, Director of Structural Biology at the Wadsworth Center (New York State Department of Health), Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences (SUNY) and Professor of Chemistry (Purdue). Since 2000 he has been Professor of Biochemistry in the Department of Molecular & Structural Biochemistry at North Carolina State University. Dr. Cavanagh has served on numerous NIH and NSF grant review panels and is currently a permanent member of the MSFB Study Section at NIH . He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed research publications and has been awarded the Foulerton Gift & Binmore Kenner Fellowship of the Royal Society (1990), the Fullsome Award (1996), the NC State University Alumni Associations Outstanding Research Award (2005) and Entrepreneur of the Year- NC State University (2012). He runs the Jimmy V-NCSU Cancer Therapeutics Training Program, was Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research at NC State from 2012-2014 and is the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Agile Sciences Inc., a Raleigh based biotechnology company focusing on antibiotic resistance.
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Department of Molecular & Structural Biology, Raleigh, NC, USA
Wayne Fairbrother
Affiliations and Expertise
Genentech, Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA
Arthur Palmer, III
Affiliations and Expertise
Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
Nicholas Skelton
Affiliations and Expertise
Genentech, Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
@qu:"Protein NMR Spectroscopy: Principles and Practice covers a huge range of topics related to NMR... A fine two-semester course could be built on this very thorough book. Any student currently using NMR could benefit from the Cavanaugh et al. text, which provides an in-depth explanation that is suitable as a resource for even a knowledgeable spectroscopist." @source:--NATURE STRUCTURAL BIOLOGY @qu:"All in all, I find the book very, very good. It will fill an important void in the literature/material available in the NMR field.... There are many 'hands on' secrets that will be very valuable to those beginning in the field as well as those who are 'old hands.' It has a distinct advantage over other books in that is was written as a whole, freshly from cover to cover; it is NOT a collection of published articles hurriedly put together with a nice binding." @source:--DALE F. MIERKE, UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS, AMHERST @qu:"Along with detailed explanations of the mechanisms underlying the modern NMR experiments, the book also brings some "order" to the bewildering array of novel NMR pulse sequences. To practitioners of biomolecular NMR, it will prove invaluable for years to come." @source:--STRUCTURE