Protein Misfolding, Volume 118
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Theoretical and computational advances in protein misfolding
Parbati Biswas
2. Combining molecular dynamics simulations and experimental analyses in protein misfolding
Holger Wille, Lyudmyla Dorosh, Sara Amidian, Gerold Schmitt-Ulms, and Maria Stepanova
3. Mass spectrometric approaches for profiling protein folding and stability
Joseph C. Genereux
4. The intrinsic and extrinsic factors that contribute toproteostasis decline and pathological protein misfolding 145
Elise A. Kikis
5. Functional and dysfunctional folding, association andaggregation of caseins
John A. Carver and Carl Holt
6. Protein misfolding in endoplasmic reticulum stress with applications to renal diseases
Samera Nademi and Jeffrey G. Dickhout
7. Misfolding of vasopressin receptors: biased agonist pharmacochaperones as potential therapeutics
Christiane Mendre and Bernard Mouillac
8. LOXL1 folding in exfoliation glaucoma
Audrey M. Bernstein, Robert Ritch, and J. Mario Wolosin
9. Liquid-liquid phase transitions and amyloid aggregation in proteins related to cancer and neurodegenerative diseases 289
Guilherme A.P. de Oliveira, Yraima Cordeiro, Jerson L. Silva, and Tuane C.R.G. Vieira
10. Cytotoxic species in amyloid-associated diseases: Oligomers or mature fibrils
Mohammad Khursheed Siddiqi, Sadia Malik, Nabeela Majid, Parvez Alam, and Rizwan Hasan Khan
11. Misfolded proteins as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer’s disease
S. Imindu Liyanage, Donald F. Weaver
12. Influence of the reducing environment in the misfolding of wine proteins
Paolo Ruzza, Claudia Honisch, Matteo Marangon, Andrea Curioni, Alan Bakalinsky, and Simone Vincenzi
Description
Protein Misfolding, Volume 118, covers the wide spectrum of diseases and disorders that are attributed to protein misfolding, including degenerative and neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, renal, glaucoma, cancer, cystic fibrosis, Gaucher's disease, and many others. Specific chapters cover Mass spectrometric approaches for profiling protein folding and stability, Biomembranes, a key player in protein misfolding, how Genetic and environmental factors interact to disrupt proteostasis and trigger protein misfolding diseases, Formation of oligomers and large amorphous aggregates by intrinsically disordered proteins, Protein misfolding in ER stress with applications to cardiovascular and renal disease, and much more.
Key Features
- Integrates methods for studying protein misfolding, factors that trigger this process and its role in a wide spectrum of diseases and disorders
- Contains timely chapters written by well-renowned authorities in their field
- Provides data that is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures and tables, and targets a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
Readership
Protein chemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, computational biochemists, medical doctors, pharmacologists and other researchers working in the field of protein misfolding and aggregation. Articles published here would also be of a great benefit to medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 17th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128177501
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rossen Donev Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK