Protein Mass Spectrometry, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword Chapter 1. An Introduction to the Basic Principles and Concepts of Mass Spectrometry Kym Faull, Alek N. Dooley, Frederic Halgand, Lorelei Shoemaker, Andrew J. Norris, Christopher M. Ryan, Arthur Laganowsky, Jodie V. Johnson and Jonathan E. Katz Chapter 2. Charaterization of protein conformation and dynamics with ESI MS Igor Kaltashov and Wendell P. Griffith Chapter 3. An Introduction to Ion Mobility and Mass Spectrometry of Non-Covalent Protein Complexes Summer Bernstein, and Michael Bowers Chapter 4. Study of protein structure using hydrogen-deuterium exchange Jennifer L. Mitchell and John R. Engen Chapter 5. Stopped flow analysis with MS Lars Konermann, Jingxi Pan, and Derek J. Wilson Chapter 6. SUPREX; Stability of Unpurified Proteins by Rates of H/D Exchange Michael C. Fitzgerald, Liangjie Tang, and Erin D. Hopper Chapter 7. Microsecond time-scale hydroxyl radical profiling of solvent-accessible protein residues David Hambly and Michael Gross Chapter 8. Intact Protein Mass Measurements and Top-Down Mass Spectrometry: Application to Integral Membrane Proteins. Julian P. Whitelegge Chapter 9. Analysis of dynamic membrane protein structure-function relationships using chemical modification techniques and mass spectrometry Adam B. Weinglass, Chapter 10. Shotgun approaches to membrane protein structure and topology Anna E. Speers and Christine Wu Chapter 11. Covalent trapping of protein interactions in complex systems Rasanjala Weerasekera, Tujin Shi and Gerold Schmitt-Ulms Chapter 12. Phosphoproteomics Martin R. Larsen and Phillip J. Robinson Chapter 13. Detection of tyrosine phosphorylation sites by mass spectrometry Guoan Zhang, Chongfeng Xu and Thomas A. Neubert Chapter 14. Histidine Phosphorylation Xin-Lin Zu, Paul G. Besant and Paul V. Attwood Chapter 15. O-glcnac modification of proteins Robert J. Chalkley, Lance Wells and Keith Vosseller Chapter 16. Analysis of Deamidation in Proteins Jason J. Cournoyer and Peter B. O’Connor Chapter 17. Quantitative Proteomics Silke Oeljeklaus, Jon Barbour and Bettina Warscheid Chapter 18. Multiplexed Quantitative Proteomics using Mass Spectrometry Philip L. Ross, Xunming Chen, Esteban Toro, Leticia Britos, Lucy Shapiro, Darryl Pappin Chapter 19. Large-scale subcellular localization of proteins by protein correlation profiling. Leonard J. Foster Chapter 20. Accuracy of Quantitation from Full and Partial Metabolic Labeling Experiments Edward L. Huttlin, Adrian D. Hegeman and Michael R. Sussman, Ph.D.
Description
This book is designed to be a central text for young graduate students interested in mass spectrometry as it relates to the study of protein structure and function as well as proteomics. It is a definite must-have work for:
- libraries at academic institutions with Master and Graduate programs in biochemistry, molecular biology, structural biology and proteomics
- individual laboratories with interests covering these areas
- libraries and individual laboratories in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Key Features
Serves as an essential reference to those working in the field Incorporates the contributions of prominent experts *Features comprehensive coverage and a logical structure
Readership
Graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in mass spectrometry as it relates to study of protein structure and function as well as proteomics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 2nd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932033
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530554
Reviews
"I found the volume 52 of the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series (D. Barceló, Editor) entitled Protein Mass Spectrometry and edited by J. P. Whitelegge to be a current, informative, and interesting publication. I recommend this book both to colleagues, who study proteins and have questions, and to fellow mass spectrometrists for whom looking for answers is a favorite past time."--Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry