Protein Kinases in Drug Discovery, Volume 124
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Transport Proteins and AMPs: Implications in Human Disease
Shailza Singh
2. Protein kinase CK2 inhibition as a pharmacological strategy
Maria Ruzzene
3. Emerging role of Protein kinase in diabetes mellitus: From Mechanism to therapy
Imtaiyaz Hassan
4. Dual Roles of ATP-binding site in Protein Kinases: Orthosteric inhibition and Allosteric Regulation
Shaoyong Lu
5. Pseudokinases in drug discovery and development: progress, challenges and future prospects
G Rajanikant
6. Comparison of knowledge-based vs combinatorial peptide library approaches for the identification of protein kinase substrates
Amaury Fernández-Montalván
7. Assessment of sub-kinomes using peptide arrays: A novel platform connecting protein kinase activity and systems pharmacology approaches
Robert Mccullumsmith
8. Chemogenomics and bioinformatics approaches for prioritizing kinases as drug targets for neglected tropical diseases
Carolina Horta Andrade
9. Targeting malaria protein kinases
Fabio Costa
10. Yeast-based high-throughput screen for discovery of kinase inhibitors as antiparasitic drug candidates
Elizabeth Bilsland
11. Predicting nucleophilic hotspots in protein kinases
Jana Shen
12. Structural studies of full-length kinase receptors: Opportunities for drug design
Ho Leung Ng
Description
Protein Kinases in Drug Discovery, Volume 124 discusses the latest information on protein kinases and how they modify other proteins by chemically adding phosphate groups to them. New chapters in this release include Transport Proteins and AMPs: Implications in Human Disease, Protein kinase CK2 inhibition as a pharmacological strategy, Emerging role of Protein kinase in diabetes mellitus: From Mechanism to therapy, Dual Roles of ATP-binding site in Protein Kinases: Orthosteric inhibition and Allosteric Regulation, Pseudokinases in drug discovery and development: progress, challenges and future prospects, Comparison of knowledge-based vs. combinatorial peptide library approaches for the identification of protein kinase substrates, and more.
Key Features
- Contains timely chapters written by well-renown authorities in their field
- Includes a number of high-quality illustrations, figures and tables, and targets a very wide audience of specialists, researchers and students
- Integrates experimental and computational methods for studying the role of protein kinases in different diseases, along with sections on the design of suitable protein kinase inhibitors for use in the treatment of patients
Readership
Protein chemists, molecular cell biologists, immunologists, structural biologists, computational biochemists, medical doctors, pharmacologists and other researchers working in the field of transport proteins and drug design. Medical, biology and pharmacology students specializing in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853132
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Rossen Donev
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on development of immunotherapeutics for non-systemic applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK
