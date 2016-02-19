Protein Expression in Animal Cells, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Use of Naturally Occurring and Recombinant Viruses:
R.W. Compans and P.C. Roberts, Viruses as Model Systems in Cell Biology.
V.M. Olkkonen, P. Liljeström, P. Dupree, H. Garoff, and K. Simons, Expression of Exogenous Proteins in Mammalian Cells with the Simliki Forest Virus Vector.
R.C. Piper, J.W. Slot, G. Li, P.D. Stahl, and D.E. James, Recombinant Sindbis Virus as an Expression System for Cell Biology.
G. Odorizzi and I.S. Trowbridge, Recombinant Rous Sarcoma Virus Vectors for Avian Cells.
J.-K. Yee, T. Friedmann, and J.C. Burns, Generation of High-Titer Pseudotyped Retroviral Vectors with Very Broad Host Range.
H.Y. Naim and M.G. Roth, SV40 Virus Expression Vectors.
O.A. Weisz and C.E. Machamer, Use of Recombinant Vaccinia Virus Vectors for Cell Biology.
T.C. Becker, R.J. Noel, W.S. Coats, A.M. Gómez-Foix, T. Alam, R.D. Gerard, and C.B. Newgard, Use of Recombinant Adenovirus for Metabolic Engineering of Mammalian Cells.
D.Y. Ho, Amplicon-Based Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors.
P.A. Johnson and T. Friedmann, Replication-Defective Recombinant Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors.
The Use of Expression Plasmids in Continuous Cell Lines:
C.B. Brewer, Cytomegalovirus Plasmid Vectors for Permanent Lines of Polarized Epithelial Cells.
R.P. Hirt, N. Fasel, and J.-P. Kraehenbuhl, Inducible Protein Expression Using a Glucocorticoid-Sensitive Vector.
R.A. Chavez, Y.-T. Chen, W.K. Schmidt, L. Carnell, and H.-P. Moore, Expression of Exogenous Proteins in Cells with Regulated Secretory Pathways.
D.G. Cook, V.M.-Y. Lee, and R.W. Doms, Expression of Foreign Proteins in a Human Neuronal System.
T.E. Willnow and J. Herz, Homologous Recombination for Gene Replacement in Mouse Cell Lines.
T. Mattioni, J.-F. Louvion, and D. Picard, Regulation of Protein Activities by Fusion to Steroid Binding Domains.
S.A. Johnston and D.-C. Tang, Gene Gun Transfection of Animal Cells and Genetic Immunization. Index. Volumes in Series.
Description
Critically acclaimed for more than 25 years, the Methods in Cell Biology series provides an indispensable tool for the researcher. Each volume is carefully edited by experts to contain state-of-the-art reviews and step-by-step protocols. Techniques are described completely so that methods are made accessible to users.
Key Features
- Describes both well-established and novel recombinant vector systems for expression of proteins
- Presents methods for efficient delivery of recombinant genes into differentiated cells, tissues, and whole animals
- Covers high-level and inducible systems, plus assays for protein expression
- Provides beginning and advanced investigators and students with the information they need to choose the optimal viral or plasmid system for their protein
- Practical, benchtop-style presentation works in lab and in the classroom
Readership
Researchers, students, and technicians in cell and developmental biology, biotechnology, and biochemistry, genetics and molecular biology, virology, neurobiology, pharmacology, and most other areas of biomedical research.
Details
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Michael Roth Serial Volume Editor
Michael Roth Serial Volume Editor
