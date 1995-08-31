Protein Export and Membrane Biogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559389242, 9780080526096

Protein Export and Membrane Biogenesis, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: R.E. Dalbey
eBook ISBN: 9780080526096
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559389242
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st August 1995
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
175.44
149.12
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Introduction to the Series (A.M. Tartakoff). Preface (R.E. Dalbey). Membrane Protein Assembly (P. Whitley and G. von Heijne). Membrane Insertion of Small Proteins: Evolutionary and Functional Aspects (D. Kiefer and A. Kuhn). Protein Translocation Genetics (K. Ito). Biochemical Analyses of Components Comprising the Protein Translocation Machinery of Escherichia Coli (S. Matsuyama and S. Mizushima). Pigment-Protein Complex Assembly in Rhodobacter Sphaeroides and Rhodobacter Capsulatus (A.R. Varga and S. Kaplan). Identification and Reconstitution of Anion Exchange Mechanisms in Bacteria (A. Varadhachary and P.C. Maloney). Helix Packing in the C-Terminal Half of Lactose Permease (H.R. Kaback, K. Jung, H. Jung, J. Wu, G.G. Prive, and K. Zen). Export and Assembly of Outer Membrane Proteins in E Coli (J. Tommassen and H. de Cock). Structure-Function Relationships in the Membrane Channel Porin (G.E. Schulz). Role of Phospholipids in Escherichia Coli Cell Function (W. Dowhan). Mechanism of Transmembrane Signaling in Osmoregulation (A.A. Rampersaud). Index.

Description

The incentive for putting together Volume 4 of this series was to review the wealth of new information that has become available in prokaryotic organisms in protein export and membrane biogenesis. Just in the last several years, protein translocation has now been efficiently reconstituted using defined components and the mechanism by which proteins are moved across membrane bilayers is now being examined at a higher resolution. In addition, because of a new technical breakthrough using osmolytes, it is now possible to reconstitute a number of channel proteins, ATPase, receptors, and transporters. In many cases, it is possible to successfully predict the membrane topology of these types of proteins using both "hydrophobicity analysis" and the "positive inside" rule.
In this volume, two chapters focus on protein translocation across membranes (Biochemical Analyses of Components Comprising the Protein Translocation Machinery of E. Coli; Protein Translocation Genetics), while several others on how proteins assemble into the ineer membrane of E. Coli (Membrane Protein Assembly; Membrane Insertion of Small Proteins: Evolutionary and Functional Aspects; Pigment-Protein Complex Assembly in Rhodobacter sphaeroides and Rhodobacter Capsulatus). Other sections review recent progress on transporters (Identification and Reconstitution of Anion Exchange Mechanisms in Bacteria; Helic Packing in the C-Terminal Half of Lactose Permease) and signal transduction (Mechanism of Transmembrane Signaling in Osmoregulation) as well as the assembly of prints into the outer membrane (Export and Assembly of Outer Membrane Proteins in E. coli). Although the emphasis of the book is on proteins, the role of phospholipids in controlling various cell surface processes is reviewed (Role of Phospholipids in coli Cell Function). I should point out the reason for the rapid progress in bacteria research is because of the possibility to apply biochemistry and genetics in this organism.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080526096
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559389242

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R.E. Dalbey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department on Chemistry, The Ohio State University, Ohio, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.