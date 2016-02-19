Protein Engineering
Protein Engineering: Applications in Science, Medicine, and Industry deals with the scientific, medical, and industrial applications of protein engineering. Topics range from protein structure and design to mutant analysis and complex systems. Applications such as production of novel antibiotics, genetic transformation of plants, and genetic engineering of bioinsecticides are described. This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with an overview of trends and developments in protein chemistry and their relevance to protein engineering, followed by a discussion on protein sequence data banks. Subsequent chapters explore the design and construction of biologically active peptides, including hormones; structural and functional analysis of thermophile proteins; the conformation of diphtheria toxin; and applications of surface-simulation synthesis in protein molecular recognition. The use of oligonucleotide-directed site-specific mutagenesis in functional analysis of the signal peptide for protein secretion is also considered. The results of studies on the mechanism of membrane fusion are presented. This monograph will serve as a useful guide for those who are already working on protein engineering and those who are about to start research in this field.
I Structure and Design
1 Classical Protein Chemistry in a World of Slicing and Splicing
2 Protein Sequence Data Banks: The Continuing Search for Related Structures
II. Computer Searching Methods
III. Nucleotide Binding Sequences
IV. Concluding Remarks
3 The Analysis of Homologous Tertiary Structures and the Design of Novel Proteins
II. Engineering Amino Acid Replacements, Insertions, and Deletions
III. Modeling Homologous Proteins
IV. Conclusions for Protein Engineering
4 Structural Implications for Macromolecular Recognition and Redesign
II. Dissection of a Protein Structure
III. Intermolecular Interactions
IV. Engineering Principles
5 The Design and Construction of Biologically Active Peptides, Including Hormones
II. Development of Principles for the Design of Models for Surface-Active Peptides and Proteins
III. Construction of Amphiphilic Helical Models Apolipoproteins, Peptide Toxins, and Hormones
IV. The Design of Amphiphilic ß Strands
6 Structural and Functional Analysis of Thermophile Proteins
I. Tactics of Thermophiles
II. Catalytic Properties of Thermophilic Enzymes
III. Physicochemical Studies
IV. tRNA as a Model
V. Molecular Cloning
7 The Conformation of Diphtheria Toxin: A Protein That Penetrates Membranes at Low pH
I. Diphtheria Toxin Structure and Function
II. The Hydrophilic-to-Hydrophobic Switch: Transition pH
III. The Hydrophilic-to-Hydrophobic Switch: Conformational Changes
IV. Mechanism of the Conformational Changes
V. Implications for the Conformation of Other Proteins and Design of Modified Toxins
8 Design and Total Chemical Synthesis of a Gene for Bovine Rhodopsin
II. Design of the Gene
III. Synthesis and Assembly of the Gene
IV. In Vitro Expression of the Synthetic Rhodopsin Gene
V. Summary
9 Surface-Simulation Synthesis and Its Applications in Protein Molecular Recognition
II. Development of Surface-Simulation Synthesis
III. Applications of Surface-Simulation Synthesis
IV. Conclusions
II Mutant Analysis
10 Functional Analysis of the Signal Peptide for Protein Secretion with Use of Oligonucleotide-Directed Site-Specific Mutagenesis
II. The Signal Peptide
III. Site-Specific Mutagenesis
IV. Mutant Analysis
V. Conclusion
11 Physical Properties of Genetically Defined Synthetic Signal Sequences Suggest Initial Steps in Protein Export
II. Are Conformational Properties of Signal Sequences Correlated with Function?
III. Are Membrane Interactions of Signal Sequences Correlated with Function?
IV. Can the Conformational Properties of Signal Sequences Be Related to Their Interactions with Monolayers?
V. Proposed Model for the Initial Interaction of Signal Sequences with the Membrane
12 Studies on the Mechanism of Membrane Fusion
II. Structure and Function of Hemagglutinin
III. Assays for the Low-pH-Induced Conformational Change and the Fusion Activity of the Hemagglutinin Molecule
IV. Analysis of the Hemagglutinin from a Variant Influenza Virus That Induces Fusion at Elevated pH
V. Site-Directed Mutagenesis of the Fusion Peptide of Hemagglutinin
VI. Conclusions
Expression and Site-Specific Mutagenesis of an Integral Membrane Protein, Bacterio-Opsin
II. Cloning and Expression of Bacterio-Opsin Gene
III. Purification and Reconstitution of E. coli-Produced Bacterio-Opsin
IV. Mutagenesis of Bacterio-Opsin Gene
V. Phenotypes of Bacteriorhodopsin Mutants
VI. Concluding Remarks
14 Stability Mutants of Staphylococcal Nuclease: A Correlation between Nuclease Activity in an Agar Gel Assay and Stability to Guanidine Hydrochloride Denaturation
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
15 Mutagenesis of the Arc Repressor Using Synthetic Primers with Random Nucleotide Substitutions
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
16 Investigation of the Structural Roles of Disulfides by Protein Engineering: A Study with T4 Lysozyme
II. Properties of Disulfides in Globular Proteins
III. T4 Lysozyme
IV. Expression of T4 Lysozyme Gene in E. coli
V. Criteria and Choice of a Cross-Linking Site
VI. Introduction of the 3-97 Disulfide into T4 Lysozyme
VII. Properties of T4 Lysozyme(BC)
VIII. Stability toward Irreversible Thermal Inactivation
IX. How Does the 3-97 Disulfide Stabilize T4 Lysozyme?
X. Uses of Engineered Disulfides
17 Genetic Identification of Amino Acid Sequences Influencing Protein Folding
II. Genetic Analysis of Protein Folding
III. Discussion
III Complex Systems
18 Structural Basis for Acetylcholine Receptor Function
II. Primary Structure
III. Expression of Cloned cDNAs
IV. Subunit Requirement
V. Deletion Mapping of Functional Regions
VI. Mutations in the Acetylcholine Binding Region
VII. Concluding Remarks
19 Protein Engineering of Antibody Molecules
II. Stable Transfection of Myeloma Cells
III. Chimeric Antibodies and Immunoglobulin Exon Shuffling
IV. Substituting Novel Activities for the Antibody Fc Portion
V. Summary and Prospect
20 Proteolytic Processing of the Polio Virus Polyprotein by Two Virus-Encoded Proteinases
II. The Cleavage Sites of the Poliovirus Polyprotein
III. The Kinetics of Individual Cleavages
IV. Proteinases Involved in Proteolytic Processing
V. Is Folding the Major Determinant of Processing?
VI. Conclusion
IV Applications
21 Enzymatic Reactions in Organic Media
II. Lipases in Organic Solvents
III. Oxidoreductases in Organic Solvents
IV. Biotechnological Applications
22 Antibody Targeting of Toxin Polypeptides
II. Monoclonal Antibodies for Breast Cancer Immunotoxins
III. Toxin and Linker for Breast Cancer Immunotoxins
IV. Discussion
23 Production of Novel Antibiotics by Gene Cloning and Protein Engineering
II. Macrolide Antibiotics
III. Glycopeptide Antibiotics
IV. β-Lactam Antibiotics
V. Prospects for the Future
24 Genetic Transformation of Plants
II. Vector Construction
III. Disarmed Vector
IV. Plant Transformation
V. Gene Expression
VI. Applications and Needs
25 Genetic Engineering of Bioinsecticides
II. Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki
III. Cloning for a Better Bacillus thuringiensis Product
IV. Biotoxicity Assays as a Barrier
V. The Crystal-Toxin Genes of Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki
VI. Conclusion
