Protein Byproducts
1st Edition
Transformation from Environmental Burden Into Value-Added Products
Description
Protein Byproducts: Transformation from Environmental Burden into Value-Added Products deals with the added value of proteinaceous waste byproducts, discussing in detail the different sources of protein-rich byproducts, their extraction, recovery, and characterization. The book provides thorough insights into different protein modification techniques to extend the product portfolio using these waste byproducts.
Divided between three main sections, the book covers various feedstock resources, such as animal-derived/plant-derived proteins, marine waste-derived proteins, protein extraction and recovery methods, and related technical issues including modification and conversion technologies for the production of high value bioproducts. It contains contributions from experts in the fields of applied industrial microbiology, engineering, bioprocess technology, protein chemistry, food chemistry, agriculture, plant sciences, environmental science, and waste management, serving as a comprehensive reference for students and research scientists in the food and agriculture industries.
Key Features
- Covers various feedstock resources, protein extraction, recovery methods, and related technical issues
- Presents modification and conversion technologies for the production of high value bioproducts
- Exhibits case studies and examples to illustrate both driving forces and constraints in the utilization of these proteinaceous materials
- Contains contributions from experts in the fields of applied industrial microbiology, engineering, bioprocess technology, protein chemistry, food chemistry, agriculture, plant sciences, environmental science, and waste management
- Serves as a comprehensive reference for students and research scientists in the food and agriculture industries
Readership
Research scientists from Food and Agriculture industries, R and D personnel from diverse backgrounds such as Bioprocess technology, Applied Industrial Microbiology, Environmental Sciences, Food Sciences and Chemical Engineering
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- I: General Introduction
- Chapter 1: Protein-Rich By-Products: Production Statistics, Legislative Restrictions, and Management Options
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food production cycle and by-products
- 3. Protein-rich by-products
- 4. Biosecurity and risk governance
- 5. Policy regarding plant and animal by-products
- 6. Current management options
- 7. Value addition
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 2: Agricultural-Based Protein By-Products: Characterization and Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant-derived protein by-products
- 3. Animal-derived protein by-products
- 4. Conclusions and future perspectives
- Chapter 3: Meat Industry Protein By-Products: Sources and Characteristics
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The meat industry
- 3. Animal products and by-products
- 4. Characteristics of common protein by-products
- 5. Innovations in by-product treatment and uses
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 4: Marine Processing Proteinaceous By-Products: A Source of Biofunctional Food Ingredients
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fish and shellfish proteins
- 3. Biofunctional activities
- 4. Bioavailability
- 5. Regulations for functional foods
- 6. Commercial products containing marine-derived bioactive protein hydrolysates or peptides
- 7. Conclusions
- List of abbreviations
- Acknowledgments
- II: Extraction, Recovery, Characterization, and Modification Techniques
- Chapter 5: Technical Issues Related to Characterization, Extraction, Recovery, and Purification of Proteins from Different Waste Sources
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Value recovery of protein by-products from waste materials
- 3. Techniques for waste protein separation
- 4. Conclusions and future directions
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 6: Modification of Protein Rich Algal-Biomass to Form Bioplastics and Odor Removal
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental
- 3. Results and discussion
- 4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- III: Transformation of Proteins By-Products to High Value Products
- Chapter 7: Food Industry Protein By-Products and Their Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction to food industry by-products
- 2. Significant sources of food protein by-products
- 3. Applications of food protein by-products
- 4. Future directions
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 8: Biobased Flocculants Derived from Animal Processing Protein By-Products
- Abstract
- 1. Flocculation in industrial processes and wastewater treatment
- 2. Source of animal by-product proteins
- 3. Protein and peptide flocculants from animal-processing by-products and other agricultural sources
- 4. Conclusions
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 9: Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Applications of Protein By-Products
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sericin
- 3. Whey protein
- 4. Soy protein
- 5. Zein
- 6. Summary
- Chapter 10: Application of Waste-Derived Proteins in the Animal Feed Industry
- Abstract
- 1. Food-processing industry wastes, coproducts, and residues
- 2. Animal organic wastes
- 3. Single-cell protein (SCP) production and utilization
- 4. Poor-quality crop residues (PQCRs): processing and use
- 5. Biofuel coproduct–waste use
- 6. Coproducts from nonconventional oilseeds and their use
- 7. Comparative evaluation of conventional and nonconventional protein supplements
- 8. Industrial wastes
- 9. Conclusions and future prospects
- Chapter 11: Novel Applications of Protein By-products in Biomedicine
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Application of protein by-products in biomedicine
- 3. Animal-origin protein by-products
- 4. Vegetal-origin protein by-products
- 5 Conclusions and future prospects
- List of abbreviations
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 12: Microalgal-Based Protein By-Products: Extraction, Purification, and Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Background
- 2. Microalgal proteins
- 3. Bioprocess development
- 4. Application of microalgal proteins
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 13: Recovery and Applications of Proteins From Distillery By-Products
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Distilleries and production processes
- 3. By-product generation and yield from a distillery
- 4. By-products as protein feed ingredients
- 5. Protein-enriched by-products
- 6. Conclusions and future perspectives
- List of abbreviations
- Chapter 14: Recovery and Applications of Feather Proteins
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Structure and properties of feathers and keratin
- 3. Extraction of keratin from feathers
- 4. Applications of feathers and keratin
- 5. Conclusions
- List of abbreviations
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15: Algae Derived Single-Cell Proteins: Economic Cost Analysis and Future Prospects
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Materials and methods
- 3. Results and discussions
- 4. The future of algal proteins as by-products from integrated algal processes
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 16: Whey Proteins and Their Value-Added Applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. General aspects of whey protein
- 3. Value addition to whey protein
- 4. Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 17: Seafood Waste-Derived Peptides: Their Antioxidant Activity and Potential as Alternative Preservatives in Fish Products
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Production of antioxidant peptides from seafood waste proteins
- 3. Antioxidant mechanisms of seafood waste peptides
- 4. Examples of antioxidant peptides isolated from waste proteins of fish, molluscs, and crustaceans
- 5. Oxidation and protection of fish products
- 6. Seafood waste-derived peptides as alternative preservatives in fish products
- 7. Conclusions
- Index
About the Author
Gurpreet Dhillon
Gurpreet Singh Dhillon earned his MS (Molecular Biology and Biochemistry) from Guru Nanak Dev University, India in 2005 and PhD. (Water Sciences) from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Centre for Water, earth and Environment, University of Quebec, Canada in 2013. Currently, Dhillon is pursuing his Postdoctoral degree in Biorefining Conversions and Fermentation Laboratory, Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Sciences (AFNS), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.
Dr. Dhillon is a strong advocate for taking an integrated multidisciplinary approach for developing novel, eco-friendly & industrial processes. His research work is typically based on the concept of biorefining and involves waste management through value addition approach. To date, his research activities have concentrated on biotransformation of biomass into multitude of products e.g. enzymes and their applications, biofuels, platform chemicals, biopolymers, bioactive compounds, nanoparticles and biological treatment of emerging contaminants. Dr. Dhillon received several international awards and scholarships. He is the recipient of prestigious: 1) Postdoctoral scholarship (Quebec-India, 2I) for foreign students (MELS) by Fonds de recherche du Quebec (FQRNT), Quebec, Canada (2013-14); 2) qualified for NSERC Visiting Fellowship for Canadian Government Laboratories (2014); 3) Merit Scholarship for doctoral studies by Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Centre Eau, Terre & Environnement (ETE), University of Québec, Canada (2010-13); 4) Graduate teaching assistantship, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Miami University Oxford, Ohio, USA among others. Currently, he is serving as the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Life Sciences, Review editor of Frontiers in Bioenergy and Biofuel, a section of Frontiers in Energy Research and Editorial Board Member of various international journals. He has published more than 60 research articles including 2 edited books and research communications in international and national conferences and seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Scientist, University of Alberta, Canada