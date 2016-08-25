Protein Byproducts

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon earned his MS (Molecular Biology and Biochemistry) from Guru Nanak Dev University, India in 2005 and PhD. (Water Sciences) from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Centre for Water, earth and Environment, University of Quebec, Canada in 2013. Currently, Dhillon is pursuing his Postdoctoral degree in Biorefining Conversions and Fermentation Laboratory, Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Sciences (AFNS), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.

Dr. Dhillon is a strong advocate for taking an integrated multidisciplinary approach for developing novel, eco-friendly & industrial processes. His research work is typically based on the concept of biorefining and involves waste management through value addition approach. To date, his research activities have concentrated on biotransformation of biomass into multitude of products e.g. enzymes and their applications, biofuels, platform chemicals, biopolymers, bioactive compounds, nanoparticles and biological treatment of emerging contaminants. Dr. Dhillon received several international awards and scholarships. He is the recipient of prestigious: 1) Postdoctoral scholarship (Quebec-India, 2I) for foreign students (MELS) by Fonds de recherche du Quebec (FQRNT), Quebec, Canada (2013-14); 2) qualified for NSERC Visiting Fellowship for Canadian Government Laboratories (2014); 3) Merit Scholarship for doctoral studies by Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Centre Eau, Terre & Environnement (ETE), University of Québec, Canada (2010-13); 4) Graduate teaching assistantship, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Miami University Oxford, Ohio, USA among others. Currently, he is serving as the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Life Sciences, Review editor of Frontiers in Bioenergy and Biofuel, a section of Frontiers in Energy Research and Editorial Board Member of various international journals. He has published more than 60 research articles including 2 edited books and research communications in international and national conferences and seminars.