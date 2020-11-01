Protein Biosynthesis Interference in Disease
1st Edition
Description
Protein Biosynthesis Interference in Disease offers a thorough discussion and overview of protein biosynthesis interference, its mechanisms of action and influence over disease processes. This book examines the role of protein biosynthesis interference in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative conditions, cancer, and inflammatory disorders in-depth, with specific attention paid to the biochemical dynamics of tryptamine, biogenic amines, and aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases in these pathologies. Methods of regulating protein translation and interference mechanisms, including gene therapy, are presented, empowering biochemists, molecular biologists, disease researchers, and health professionals to understand the underlying factors of protein disease and improve patient outcomes.
Key Features
- Enables biochemists, molecular biologists and disease researchers to advance disease prevention, laboratory testing, and treatment pathways for protein biosynthesis interference related disorders
- Examines the biochemical and molecular basis of protein biosynthesis interference in neurodegenerative disorders, cancer, and inflammatory conditions among other diseases
- Analyzes tryptamine, biogenic amines, and aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases dynamics in protein translation and possible treatment pathways regulating protein biosynthesis
Readership
Active researchers and students of biochemistry, molecular biology, cellular biology, neuroscience, protein biochemistry, and nutrition. Clinicians and students of life science and medicine
Table of Contents
- Early and late onset dementia is a brain-specific disease or systemic widespread disease: the tryptamine/biogenic amines/protein biosynthesis/human microbiome theory
2. Human gut bacterial tryptamine pathway links Alzheimer’s disease with colorectal cancer
3. Immunogenic peptides of tryptophanyl-tRNA synthetase in cancer phosphosignaling
4. Tryptophanyl-tRNA synthetase in organism survival
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234853
About the Author
Elena Paley
Dr. Elena Paley is the Founder, President & CEO of Expert Biomed Inc., and Co-founder and Director of Stop Alzheimer’s Corp. She completed her PhD in Biology at The Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology, at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia and later conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL. Dr. Paley's research focuses on protein biosynthesis interference in disease, with emphasis on cancer and neurodegenerative disease. During her career she has taught and held professorships at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Nova Southern University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, among other schools. Dr. Paley is on the review board of various scientific journals, including the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Current Alzheimer Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology, at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia
Ratings and Reviews
