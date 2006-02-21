Protein Biochemistry and Proteomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885459, 9780080458434

Protein Biochemistry and Proteomics

1st Edition

Authors: Hubert Rehm
eBook ISBN: 9780080458434
Paperback ISBN: 9780120885459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st February 2006
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

The Concept of the Experimenter Abbreviations

  1. The Daily Bread
    1.1 Making Buffers
    1.2 Protein Determination
    1.3 Gels
    1.4 Staining Gels
    1.5 Precipitate and Concentrating
    1.6 Blotting
    1.7 Autoradiography of Gels and Blots
  2. Ligand Binding
    2.1 Radioactive Ligand Marking
    2.2 Binding 2.3 Analysis of Binding Data
    2.4 Crosslinking of Ligands 2.5 Purposes
  3. Solubilization of Membrane Proteins
    3.1 Detergents
    3.2 Solubilization
  4. Protein Detection via Functional Measurements 4.1 Translocators
    4.2 Reconstitution
    4.3 Flux Assay 4.4 Constructive Thoughts
  5. Cleaning and Purifying
    5.1 Pure Fun
    5.2 Conventional Purification Methods
    5.3 Affinity Chromatography
    5.4 The Purity Test
    5.5 Profiting
  6. Antibodies
    6.1 Production of Polyclonal Antibodies
    6.2 Immunoprecipitation
    6.3 Immunoaffinity Chromatography
    6.4 Antibodies Against Unpurified Proteins
    6.5 Immunological detection techniques
  7. Proteomics
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Sample taking
    7.3 2D gel electrophoresis
    7.4 Mass Spectroscopy of Peptides and Proteins
    7.5 Protein Chips
    7.6 Microsequencing
    7.7 Strategy
  8. Subunits
    8.1 Number & Stoichiometry of Subunits
    8.2 What Holds Our World Together
  9. Glycoproteins 9.1 How, Where and for What Purpose are Proteins Glycosylated? 9.2 Detecting Glycoproteins in Gels
    9.3 Detection of Glycoproteins on Blots
    9.4 Deglycosylation 9.5 The Sugar Chains
  10. Treasure Island
    10.1 Of the Paper
    10.2 Of Writing a Paper
  11. Desert Planet
  12. Jaws
    12.1 Suppliers 12.2 Suppliers by Product
    Last Things
    Index

Description

Hubert Rehm's Protein Biochemistry and Proteomics is more than a laboratory manual; it is a strategic guide that provides the reader with tips and tricks for more successful lab experiments. Using a conversational yet professional tone, Rehm provides an overview of a variety of methods in protein biochemistry/proteomics. He provides short and precise summaries of routine procedures as well as listings of the advantages and disadvantages of alternative methods. Readers will immediately sense that the author if very familiar with the challenges, and frustration of the daily lab routine. Never before has such an honest, tactical guide been available for those conducting lab experiments within the field of biochemistry.

Key Features

  • Shows how to avoid experimental dead ends and helps users develop an instinct for the right experiment at the right time
  • Contains short and precise summaries of routine procedures (e.g. column chromatography, gel electrophoresis), and lists the advantages and disadvantages of alternative methods
  • Includes over 100 detailed figures and tables
  • Contains a chapter on proteomics

Readership

Laboratory practitioners such as students, instructors, and professionals, conducting experiments within the field of protein biochemistry.

“It will provide you with the necessary tools for success…if you are a protein biochemist, what are you waiting for? Grab the Experimenter and get experimenting!” --Weanée Kimblewood for LAB TIMES (2006)

