Protective Security Law
2nd Edition
Description
Protective Security Law, Second Edition is a text on the legal rights available to security officers, corporations, partnerships and individually owned businesses for the protection of their property from thievery by employees, customers, and others. It was prepared primarily for non-lawyers, but it also presents thoroughly documented coverage of the entire legal spectrum for corporate counsel and individual lawyers who must advise clients regarding security operations.
In addition to its practical application, 'Protective Security Law', Second Edition is a text that is highly suitable for instructional purposes in junior colleges and other educational institutions offering courses relating to protective security. It is valuable in police training schools, because it presents a uniquely simplified treatment of the law regarding police powers of arrest, search and seizure, interrogation and other aspects of law enforcement. This reference is an invaluable source of information on the legal rights and responsibilities of security personnel and merchants regarding thievery and other intrusions upon their lawful interest. An appendix contains statutory provisions from all 50 states and the District of Columbia regarding protective issues of particular concern to merchants and security personnel.
Key Features
- An invaluable source of information on the legal rights and responsibilities of security personnel
- Presents a uniquely simplified treatment of the law regarding police powers
- Highly suitable for instructional purposes in junior colleges and other educational institutions offering courses relating to protective security
Readership
students of protective security; non-lawyers; corporate counsel; individual lawyers who must advise their clients regarding security operations.
Table of Contents
The law of arrest
The law of search and seizure
The interrogation of suspected persons
Scientific investigations
Security surveillance of customers and employees
Property owners' protection against intrusion
The procurement of information regarding the dishonesty/criminality of job applicants, employees and customers
Laws and governmental regulations regarding psychological testing for dishonesty among applicants
Legal consequences of impermissible investigative conduct
Civil liability for inadequate security duties owed to invitees by business owners and their security personnel
Crimes, criminal law and criminal procedure of special interest to security personnel
The courts and their organization
Security officer's preparation for trial and testimony in court.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 9th April 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750692793
About the Author
David W Arnold
General Counsel and Vice President of Research, Reid Psychological Systems,USA.
Bernard J Farber
Chicago attorney
Fred E Inbau
Professor of Law Emeritus, Northwestern University, USA.
Reviews
'Protective Security Law provides an easy-to-digest text on a wide variety of legal topics affecting private security. As an improvement on the already-solid original, it is highly recommended as a training or educational resource.' Christopher A. Hertig, CPP, CPO is on the faculty at York College of Pennsylvania. He is the co-author of Civil Liability for Security Personnel.