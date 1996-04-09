Protective Security Law - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750692793, 9780080572079

Protective Security Law

2nd Edition

Authors: David W Arnold Bernard J Farber Fred E Inbau
eBook ISBN: 9780080572079
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750692793
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th April 1996
Page Count: 330
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
8800.00
7480.00
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
102.73
87.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Protective Security Law, Second Edition is a text on the legal rights available to security officers, corporations, partnerships and individually owned businesses for the protection of their property from thievery by employees, customers, and others. It was prepared primarily for non-lawyers, but it also presents thoroughly documented coverage of the entire legal spectrum for corporate counsel and individual lawyers who must advise clients regarding security operations.

In addition to its practical application, 'Protective Security Law', Second Edition is a text that is highly suitable for instructional purposes in junior colleges and other educational institutions offering courses relating to protective security. It is valuable in police training schools, because it presents a uniquely simplified treatment of the law regarding police powers of arrest, search and seizure, interrogation and other aspects of law enforcement. This reference is an invaluable source of information on the legal rights and responsibilities of security personnel and merchants regarding thievery and other intrusions upon their lawful interest. An appendix contains statutory provisions from all 50 states and the District of Columbia regarding protective issues of particular concern to merchants and security personnel.

Key Features

  • An invaluable source of information on the legal rights and responsibilities of security personnel
  • Presents a uniquely simplified treatment of the law regarding police powers
  • Highly suitable for instructional purposes in junior colleges and other educational institutions offering courses relating to protective security

Readership

students of protective security; non-lawyers; corporate counsel; individual lawyers who must advise their clients regarding security operations.

Table of Contents

The law of arrest
The law of search and seizure
The interrogation of suspected persons
Scientific investigations
Security surveillance of customers and employees
Property owners' protection against intrusion
The procurement of information regarding the dishonesty/criminality of job applicants, employees and customers
Laws and governmental regulations regarding psychological testing for dishonesty among applicants
Legal consequences of impermissible investigative conduct
Civil liability for inadequate security duties owed to invitees by business owners and their security personnel
Crimes, criminal law and criminal procedure of special interest to security personnel
The courts and their organization
Security officer's preparation for trial and testimony in court.

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080572079
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750692793

About the Author

David W Arnold

Affiliations and Expertise

General Counsel and Vice President of Research, Reid Psychological Systems,USA.

Bernard J Farber

Affiliations and Expertise

Chicago attorney

Fred E Inbau

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Law Emeritus, Northwestern University, USA.

Reviews

'Protective Security Law provides an easy-to-digest text on a wide variety of legal topics affecting private security. As an improvement on the already-solid original, it is highly recommended as a training or educational resource.' Christopher A. Hertig, CPP, CPO is on the faculty at York College of Pennsylvania. He is the co-author of Civil Liability for Security Personnel.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.