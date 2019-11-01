Protection Technologies of Ultra-High-Voltage AC Transmission Systems
1st Edition
Description
Protection Technologies of Ultra-High-Voltage AC Transmission Systems considers the latest research on UHV, UHV transmission line electromagnetic field, transmission line parameters, and tower structures, with a focus on protective relaying of UHV transmission systems. This book gives insights into protective relaying of UHV AC transmission systems and sheds light on the conundrum of protective relaying for the EHV systems. In addition, it elaborates on both traditional relaying and the application of new type current differential protection, distance protection and automatic reclosing, as well as protective schemes for transformers and reactors in UHV transmission systems.
This resource will serve as an important reference for technical personnel in network design and operation, as well as students and engineers in related engineering areas.
Key Features
- Compares new advances and trends in Ultra-High-Voltage (UHV) transmission system from a global aspect
- Describes UHV protection technologies
- Evaluates conventional protection and novel protection principles in applied and verified global systems
Readership
Engineers, researchers in universities and research institutes. Technical staff in relay protection manufacturers and power utilities
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to UHV AC transmission system
1.1 Development of UHV AC transmission system
1.2 Construction and development trend of UHV AC transmission system
1.3 Key technologies of UHV AC transmission system
Chapter 2 Electromagnetic fields of UHV AC transmission line
2.1 Structural parameters of UHV transmission lines
2.2 Electric field intensity of transmission line
2.3 Frequency electromagnetic field of UHV AC transmission line
2.4 High voltage transmission lines frequency electromagnetic field and radio interference limits
Chapter 3 Parameters of UHV AC Transmission Line
3.1 Calculation of AC transmission line’s distributed capacitance, inductance and resistance
3.2 Optimization of AC transmission line distributed parameters
3.3 Pole and tower type of UHV AC Transmission Line
Chapter 4 UHV transmission line protection configuration scheme
4.1 Requirements and principles of UHV transmission line protection configuration scheme
4.2 UHV transmission lines main protection, backup protection option
Chapter 5 Traditional protection principles and programs of UHV AC transmission lines
5.1 Traditional main protection of UHV AC Transmission Lines
5.2 The action principle and operation behaviors of directional zero phase sequence current protection
5.3 Automatic reclosing configuration
5.4 Evaluation of the protection
Chapter 6 Distributed parameter characteristics of UHV transmission line
6.1 Distributed parameter circuit
6.2 Long-term equation of transmission Line
6.3 Bergeron model of transmission Line
6.4 frequency-dependent line model of transmission Line
Chapter 7 Bergeron model based segregated current differential protection and its application
7.1 Applicability of conventional current differential protection in UHV transmission lines
7.2 Differential current expressions of Bergeron model based segregated current differential protection
7.3 Action criterion of Bergeron model based segregated current differential protection
7.4 Current differential protection of transmission line with series reactor compensation
7.5 Current differential protection with the middle line shunt reactors compensation
Chapter 8 Distance protection of UHV long transmission line
8.1 Applicability of conventional distance protection in UHV AC Transmission Line
8.2 Measured resistance of the three-phase UHV AC long line fault
8.3 Phase distance protection and grounded distance protection of UHV long transmission line
Chapter 9 Overvoltage and automatic reclosing of UHV AC transmission line
9.1 Overvoltage overview
9.2 Power frequency voltage rise and overvoltage of automatic reclosing
9.3 Overvoltage characteristics and the type of operation of UHV AC transmission line
9.4 Secondary arc current and recovery voltage of single-phase reclosing
9.5 Principles and applications of single-phase adaptive reclosing
Chapter 10 Special problems of protections of UHV AC double-circuit lines on same tower
10.1 Double-circuit lines on same tower’s degree of unbalance and its model
10.2 Analysis of the unbalanced current of double-circuit lines on same tower
10.3 The influence of circulating imbalance of UHV double-circuit lines on same tower to directional pilot protection and its improvement
Chapter 11 Protections of UHV transformer and shunt reactors
11.1 Structural characteristics of UHV transformer
11.2 UHV transformer’s protection configuration
11.3 Distributed Protection Scheme of UHV transformer
11.4 Protection of UHV Shunt Reactors
11.5 Quick impedance protection of large capacity transformer
Chapter 12 Preliminary Study on protection of UHV half-wavelength transmission line
12.1 UHV half wavelength transmission line and its characteristics
12.2 UHV half-wavelength transmission line protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162057
About the Author
Bin Li
Bin Li is a professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Automation, Tianjin University, China. He obtained his B.Sc, M.Sc and Ph.D degrees in Electrical Engineering from Tianjin University in 1999, 2002 and 2005 respectively. He then undertook teaching and research work at his Alma Mater in 2006. In the same year, he went to the University of Manchester, UK as a visiting scholar. From 2008 to 2009, he was a BOND engineer at the design and application of protective relays and phasor measurement unit of AREVA Company UK. His research focuses on the protection and control of the smart grid, superconductivity application in electrical power systems, etc. Currently he is working on some research projects in related areas supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, as well as industrial companies home and abroad. Bin Li has published 5 books as a co-author and more than 100 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Electrical Engineering and Automation, Tianjin University, Associate Director, Key Laboratory of Smart Grid of Ministry of Education and Associate Director, Key Laboratory of Power System Simulation and Control of Tianjin, China