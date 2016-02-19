Protection of Public Water Supplies from Groundwater Contamination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511199, 9780815518808

Protection of Public Water Supplies from Groundwater Contamination

1st Edition

Editors: Wayne A. Pettyjohn
Authors: Wayne A. Pettyjohn
eBook ISBN: 9780815518808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511199
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1987
Page Count: 190
Description

This book covers basic groundwater hydrology and the science and technology used to protect public water supplies from groundwater contamination.

Readership

Environmental engineers, municipalities.

Table of Contents

Introduction Basic Ground Water Hydrology Classification of Ground-Water Regions Ground Water-Surface Water Relationship Ground Water Pollution Management Alternatives Controlling Volatile Organic Compounds in Ground Water Used for Drinking Inground Treatment, Restoration, and Reclamation

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1987
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518808
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511199

About the Editor

Wayne A. Pettyjohn

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

About the Author

Wayne A. Pettyjohn

Affiliations and Expertise

The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA

