Protection of Public Water Supplies from Groundwater Contamination
1st Edition
Editors: Wayne A. Pettyjohn
Authors: Wayne A. Pettyjohn
eBook ISBN: 9780815518808
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511199
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1987
Page Count: 190
Description
This book covers basic groundwater hydrology and the science and technology used to protect public water supplies from groundwater contamination.
Readership
Environmental engineers, municipalities.
Table of Contents
Introduction Basic Ground Water Hydrology Classification of Ground-Water Regions Ground Water-Surface Water Relationship Ground Water Pollution Management Alternatives Controlling Volatile Organic Compounds in Ground Water Used for Drinking Inground Treatment, Restoration, and Reclamation
About the Editor
Wayne A. Pettyjohn
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
About the Author
Wayne A. Pettyjohn
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
