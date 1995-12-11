Protecting Business Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696586, 9780080943664

Protecting Business Information

1st Edition

A Manager's Guide

Authors: James A Schweitzer
eBook ISBN: 9780080943664
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750696586
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th December 1995
Page Count: 199
Description

Protecting Business Information: A Manager's guide is an introduction to the information resource, its sensitivity, value and susceptibility to risk. This book provides an outline for a business information security program and provides clear answers to the why and how of information protection.

Protecting Business Information' provides detailed processes for analysis, leading to a complete and adequate information classification. It includes a thorough description of the methods for information classification.

Key Features

  • A valuable guide based on the author's fifteen year's experience in building and implementing information security programs for large, worldwide businesses
  • Provides a basis for the reasoning behind information protection processes
  • Suggests practical means for aligning an information security investment with business needs

Readership

Security managers, information security professionals

Table of Contents

Part I - THE CASE FOR INFORMATION SECURITY
1. Some Background on Information Protection
2. The Management Issue: Why bother with Information Security?
3. Information Threats and Vunerabilities

Part II - PROTECTION OF INFORMATION:CONCEPTS AND METHODS
4. Information Concepts
5. Establishing Proprietary Rights to Information
6. Information Protection Methods
7. Securing the Information Environments
8. Computer Security
9. Communications Security

Part III - INFORMATION SECURITY MANAGEMENT
10. Information Security in the Business Enterprise
11. Relating Information Security Investment to Business Needs
12. Information Security Directives
13. Setting Up the Information Security Program
14. Administration and Maintenance of Information Security

Part IV - A COMPENDIUM OF TERMS WITH ISSUES, CONCERNS, AND SOLUTIONS

About the Author

James A Schweitzer

Ratings and Reviews

