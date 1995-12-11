Protecting Business Information
1st Edition
A Manager's Guide
Description
Protecting Business Information: A Manager's guide is an introduction to the information resource, its sensitivity, value and susceptibility to risk. This book provides an outline for a business information security program and provides clear answers to the why and how of information protection.
Protecting Business Information' provides detailed processes for analysis, leading to a complete and adequate information classification. It includes a thorough description of the methods for information classification.
Key Features
- A valuable guide based on the author's fifteen year's experience in building and implementing information security programs for large, worldwide businesses
- Provides a basis for the reasoning behind information protection processes
- Suggests practical means for aligning an information security investment with business needs
Readership
Security managers, information security professionals
Table of Contents
Part I - THE CASE FOR INFORMATION SECURITY
1. Some Background on Information Protection
2. The Management Issue: Why bother with Information Security?
3. Information Threats and Vunerabilities
Part II - PROTECTION OF INFORMATION:CONCEPTS AND METHODS
4. Information Concepts
5. Establishing Proprietary Rights to Information
6. Information Protection Methods
7. Securing the Information Environments
8. Computer Security
9. Communications Security
Part III - INFORMATION SECURITY MANAGEMENT
10. Information Security in the Business Enterprise
11. Relating Information Security Investment to Business Needs
12. Information Security Directives
13. Setting Up the Information Security Program
14. Administration and Maintenance of Information Security
Part IV - A COMPENDIUM OF TERMS WITH ISSUES, CONCERNS, AND SOLUTIONS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 199
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 11th December 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943664
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750696586