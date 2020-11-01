COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Protecting and Promoting Client Rights - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128244265

Protecting and Promoting Client Rights

1st Edition

Author: Krystal Schaffer
Paperback ISBN: 9780128244265
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 150
Description

Protecting and Promoting Client Rights examines the inherent tensions within the family assessor role when there is no overarching compulsory regulatory body in social work. The book highlights why it is necessary to understand how social workers adhere to social work standards of practice within a family assessor role (AASW, 2018). It explores how social workers who undertake the role of forensic family assessors can meet the expected AASW Standards of Practice while also protecting and promoting the rights of their family court clients.

Key Features

  • Presents the qualifications, training, tools and processes used by family assessors
  • Examines the challenges social workers encounter when applying the standards for practice, including application of knowledge to practice, values, ethics and professionalism
  • Focuses on the roles of social work professionals within a forensic family law context

Readership

Forensic Practitioners, Forensic Psychologists, Social Workers, Legal Professionals

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Distinguishing Tensions in Forensic Social Work Practice
3. Examining Cross National Similarities and Variation in Family Report Writing
4. An Exploration of Research Methodologies
5. Data Collection: A Systematic Review of Global Practices of Family Assessors
6. Data Synthesis: Emerging Themes
7. Results
8. Discussion: An Examination of the Worldwide Practices of Family Assessors and the Relationship to Global Social Work Ethical Principles
9. Proposal for Additional Research
10. Limitations and Conclusions
11. List of tables
12. List of figures

About the Author

Krystal Schaffer

Krystal Schaffer is a Lecturer – Human Services in the School of Health and Wellbeing, Faculty of Health, Engineering and Sciences at University of Southern Queensland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer – Human Services, School of Health & Wellbeing, Faculty of Health, Engineering and Sciences, University of Southern Queensland

