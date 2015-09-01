Protected Metal Clusters: From Fundamentals to Applications, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Protected Metal Clusters: A Brief History
- 1.2. The Aims of the Book
- 1.3. The Outline of the Book
- Chapter 2. Controlled Synthesis: Size Control
- 2.1. Atomically Precise Size Control: Why?
- 2.2. Atomically Precise Size Control: How?
- 2.3. Isolated Gold and Silver Clusters
- 2.4. Size-Dependent Evolution
- 2.5. Summary
- Chapter 3. Controlled Synthesis: Composition and Interface Control
- 3.1. Composition and Interface Control: Why?
- 3.2. Composition Control
- 3.3. Interfacial Control
- 3.4. Summary and Perspective
- Chapter 4. Structural Engineering of Heterometallic Nanoclusters
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Synthetic Strategies Toward Heterometallic Nanoclusters
- 4.3. Ligand-Induced Structural Engineering of Heterometallic Nanoclusters
- 4.4. Properties of Organic-Protected Heterometallic Nanoclusters
- 4.5. Summary
- Chapter 5. Structure Determination by Single Crystal X-ray Crystallography
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Structure Determination by Single Crystal X-ray Crystallography
- 5.3. Examples
- 5.4. Summary and Prospects
- Chapter 6. Atomic-Scale Structure Analysis by Advanced Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 6.3. Atomic Structure and Dynamics of Small Nanoclusters
- 6.4. Summary and Prospects
- Chapter 7. Structure Prediction by Density Functional Theory Calculations
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Structural Search
- 7.3. Summary and Prospects
- Chapter 8. Electronic Structure: Shell Structure and the Superatom Concept
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Electron Shells
- 8.3. Concept of a Superatom
- 8.4. Summary and Prospects
- Chapter 9. Optical Properties and Chirality
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Background
- 9.3. Optical Properties
- 9.4. Nonlinear Optical Properties
- 9.5. Chirality and Chiroptical Properties
- 9.6. Summary and Prospects
- Chapter 10. Atomically Precise Gold Nanoclusters Catalyzed Chemical Transformations
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Overview of Aun(SR)m Nanoclusters
- 10.3. Catalytic Properties of Aun(SR)m Nanoclusters
- 10.4. Summary
- Chapter 11. Functionalization and Application
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Functionalization
- 11.3. Applications
- 11.4. Summary and Prospects
- Index
- Color Plates
Description
Protected Metal Clusters: From Fundamentals to Applications surveys the fundamental concepts and potential applications of atomically precise metal clusters protected by organic ligands.
As this class of materials is now emerging as a result of breakthroughs in synthesis and characterization that have taken place over the last few years, the book provides the first reference with a focus on these exciting novel nanomaterials, explaining their formation, and how, and why, they play an important role in the future of molecular electronics, catalysis, sensing, biological imaging, and medical diagnosis and therapy.
Key Features
- Surveys the fundamental concepts and potential applications of atomically precise metal clusters protected by organic ligands.
- Provides well-organized, tutorial style chapters that are ideal for teaching and self-study
- In-depth descriptions by top scientists in the field
- Presents the state-of-the art of protected metal clusters and their future prospects
Readership
Researchers working in the field of nanoscience as well as graduate students in chemistry and physics
