Proteases in Health and Disease - 1st Edition

Proteases in Health and Disease, Volume 99

1st Edition

Editors: Enrico Di Cera
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855046
eBook ISBN: 9780123855053
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

1. Membrane-Anchored Serine Proteases in Health and Disease
Toni M. Antalis, Thomas Bugge, and Qingyu Wu
2. Complex Assemblies of Factor IX and X Regulate the Initiation, Maintenance, and Shutdown of Blood Coagulation
Thomas Zögg and Hans Brandstetter
3. Structure and Proteolytic Properties of ADAMTS13, a Metalloprotease Involved in the Pathogenesis of Thrombotic Microangiopathies
Stefano Lancellotti and Raimondo De Cristofaro
4. Thrombin as an Anticoagulant
Enrico Di Cera
5. Regulation of Proteases by Protein Inhibitors of the Serpin Superfamily
Steven T. Olson and Peter G.W. Gettins
6. Multiple Roles of Metalloproteinases in Neurological Disorders
Yi Yang, Jeff W. Hill, and Gary A. Rosenberg

Description

Proteases occur naturally in all organisms. They are enzymes that are involved in many physiological reactions such as digestion of food and blood clotting. This volume reviews their role in health and disease and presents the latest research and developments.

Key Features

  • Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

About the Editors

Enrico Di Cera Editor

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

