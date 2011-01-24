Proteases in Health and Disease, Volume 99
1st Edition
1. Membrane-Anchored Serine Proteases in Health and Disease
Toni M. Antalis, Thomas Bugge, and Qingyu Wu
2. Complex Assemblies of Factor IX and X Regulate the Initiation, Maintenance, and Shutdown of Blood Coagulation
Thomas Zögg and Hans Brandstetter
3. Structure and Proteolytic Properties of ADAMTS13, a Metalloprotease Involved in the Pathogenesis of Thrombotic Microangiopathies
Stefano Lancellotti and Raimondo De Cristofaro
4. Thrombin as an Anticoagulant
Enrico Di Cera
5. Regulation of Proteases by Protein Inhibitors of the Serpin Superfamily
Steven T. Olson and Peter G.W. Gettins
6. Multiple Roles of Metalloproteinases in Neurological Disorders
Yi Yang, Jeff W. Hill, and Gary A. Rosenberg
Proteases occur naturally in all organisms. They are enzymes that are involved in many physiological reactions such as digestion of food and blood clotting. This volume reviews their role in health and disease and presents the latest research and developments.
- Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine
- 328
- English
- © Academic Press 2011
- 24th January 2011
- Academic Press
- 9780123855046
- 9780123855053
Enrico Di Cera Editor
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.