Prosthodontics, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 58-1
1st Edition
Authors: Lily Garcia
eBook ISBN: 9780323263870
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263863
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics examines the continued need and treatment options for prosthodontic care with articles that cover: Evidence-Based Decision Making, Occlusion, Fixed Prosthodontics, Removable Partial Prosthodontics, Removable Complete Prosthodontics, Geriatric Prosthodontic Care, Latest Biomaterials and Technology, Digital Imaging and Fabrication, Prosthodontic Management of the Sleep Apnea Patient, Prosthodontic Management of Implant Therapy, Caries Management By Risk Assessment for Long-Term Prosthodontic Rehabilitation, and Removable Partial Prosthodontics.
About the Authors
Lily Garcia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UT Health Science Center San Antonio
