Prosthodontics, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 58-1

This issue of Dental Clinics examines the continued need and treatment options for prosthodontic care with articles that cover: Evidence-Based Decision Making, Occlusion, Fixed Prosthodontics, Removable Partial Prosthodontics, Removable Complete Prosthodontics, Geriatric Prosthodontic Care, Latest Biomaterials and Technology, Digital Imaging and Fabrication, Prosthodontic Management of the Sleep Apnea Patient, Prosthodontic Management of Implant Therapy, Caries Management By Risk Assessment for Long-Term Prosthodontic Rehabilitation, and Removable Partial Prosthodontics.