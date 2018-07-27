Prostate Cancer: A Case Report discusses the prevention, treatment modalities, and side effects of the medications used to treat prostate cancer. The book presents the most appropriate information, allowing patient empowerment to make informed decisions on their choice of treatments. Through the analysis of a real case report, the book also discusses the main complication associated with prostate cancer—bone metastasis—and provides information on treatment modalities for lung and liver metastasis. Diet, physical activities and the management of stress are also discussed, as is palliative care and the use of palliative sedation when other treatment modalities have failed. Cannabis, the pros and cons of euthanasia, and concerns raised by society are also covered. Esteemed author Dr. Plourde has more than 12 years’ experience working on drug safety, especially for biologic products involved in the treatment of various cancers. For more than 4 years he has suffered from prostate cancer with metastasis to the lungs and bones. During this time he has learned a lot on prostate cancer from the medical literature and from discussions with various specialists. The case report presented in this book represents his own medical history. Prostate Cancer: A Case Report provides the most relevant and up to date information on the various aspects involved in the screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.