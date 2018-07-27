Prostate Cancer
1st Edition
A Case Report
Description
Prostate Cancer: A Case Report discusses the prevention, treatment modalities, and side effects of the medications used to treat prostate cancer. The book presents the most appropriate information, allowing patient empowerment to make informed decisions on their choice of treatments. Through the analysis of a real case report, the book also discusses the main complication associated with prostate cancer—bone metastasis—and provides information on treatment modalities for lung and liver metastasis. Diet, physical activities and the management of stress are also discussed, as is palliative care and the use of palliative sedation when other treatment modalities have failed. Cannabis, the pros and cons of euthanasia, and concerns raised by society are also covered. Esteemed author Dr. Plourde has more than 12 years’ experience working on drug safety, especially for biologic products involved in the treatment of various cancers. For more than 4 years he has suffered from prostate cancer with metastasis to the lungs and bones. During this time he has learned a lot on prostate cancer from the medical literature and from discussions with various specialists. The case report presented in this book represents his own medical history. Prostate Cancer: A Case Report provides the most relevant and up to date information on the various aspects involved in the screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
Key Features
- Helps readers more rapidly identify the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer in order to provide early detection and treatment of the disease
- Provides health care providers and patients with relevant information to make informed decisions on the most appropriate methods to screen, prevent, diagnose and treat prostate cancer
- Discusses best practices on the most optimal diet, physical activity, and ways of dealing with the stress associated with advanced cancer
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, nurses, physicians, cancer patients
Table of Contents
Case report 1. Presentation of the case report
Case report 2. Other differential diagnosis
Case report 3. Treatment options
Case report 4. External Risk Factors
Case report 5. Paraneoplastic syndrome
Case report 6. Bone metastasis and its treatment
Case report 7. How to improve quality of life
Case report 8. Treatment modalities in development
Case report 9. Biomarkers of prostate cancer
Case report 10. Euthanasia or assisted suicide or palliative sedation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128159675
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159668
About the Author
Gilles Plourde
Dr. Plourde is a senior clinic evaluator for the Health Canada’s regulatory agency. He is an associate professor in the department of clinical pharmacology and physiology, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Montreal and at the school of physical activity sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Ottawa. He holds a doctorate in medicine (MD) from the University of Montreal and a PhD in experimental medicine from Laval University. His studies led him to publish several articles in highly rated peer-reviewed journals and to make numerous presentations for prestigious national and international associations. He has more than 12 years’ experience working on drug safety, especially for biologic products involved in the treatment of various cancers. He has also supervised many students and employees interested in the prevention of the adverse effects of health products both in clinical research and/or when health products have obtained marketing authorization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinic Evaluator for Health Canada’s regulatory agency; Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, Canada and Associate Professor, School of Physical Activity Science, University of Ottawa, Canada