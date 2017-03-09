Prostate Cancer Imaging and Therapy, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524230, 9780323524247

Prostate Cancer Imaging and Therapy, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 12-2

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Baum Cristina Nanni
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524230
eBook ISBN: 9780323524247
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th March 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Prostate Cancer Imaging and Therapy, and is edited by Drs. Cristina Nanni and Richard P. Baum. Articles will include: Clinicians Need for Imaging of Prostate Cancer; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using 11C-Choline; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using FACBC; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Ga-Bombesin; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using 18F-Choline; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Cu-64 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; From bench to bed: New Gastrin releasing peptide receptor-directed radioligands and their use in prostate cancer; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Ga-68 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using F-18 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using uPAR-PET; PET/CT for radiation therapy planning of Prostate Cancer; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524230
eBook ISBN:
9780323524247

About the Authors

Richard Baum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Theranostics Center for Molecular Radiotherapy and Molecular Imaging, Germany

Cristina Nanni Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Intitute of Nuclear Medicine, University of Bologna, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.