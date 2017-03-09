Prostate Cancer Imaging and Therapy, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 12-2

This issue of PET Clinics focuses on Prostate Cancer Imaging and Therapy, and is edited by Drs. Cristina Nanni and Richard P. Baum. Articles will include: Clinicians Need for Imaging of Prostate Cancer; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using 11C-Choline; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using FACBC; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Ga-Bombesin; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using 18F-Choline; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Cu-64 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; From bench to bed: New Gastrin releasing peptide receptor-directed radioligands and their use in prostate cancer; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using Ga-68 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using F-18 Prostate-specific membrane antigen; Imaging of Prostate Cancer using uPAR-PET; PET/CT for radiation therapy planning of Prostate Cancer; and more!