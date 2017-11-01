Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-4

Dr. Samir Taneja, Consulting Editor, is stepping into the Guest Editor role for this issue of Urologic Clinics devoted to Prostate Cancer. He has assembled top experts to address the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Whom to Biopsy: Pre-Diagnostic Risk Stratification with Biomarkers, Nomograms, and Risk Calculators; How to Biopsy: Transperineal vs. Tranrectal, Saturation vs. Targeted: What’s the Evidence; Pre-Diagnostic Risk and Assessment with Imaging and Image-guided Biopsy; Whom to treat: Post-Diagnostic Risk Assessment with Gleason score, Risk Models, and Genomic Classifier; Strategies for Staging and Utilization of Imaging; Contemporary Active Surveillance: Candidate Selection, Follow-up Tools, and Expected Outcomes; Focal Ablation of Early Stage Prostate Cancer: Candidate Selection, Treatment Guidance, and Assessment of Outcome; Extent of Lymphadenectomy at Time of Prostatectomy: An Evidence-based Approach; How to Radiate the Prostate: Hypofractionation, Sterotactic Body Radiation Therapy, and Conventional Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy; Managing Relapse after Surgical Therapy: Adjuvant vs. Salvage Therapy; Newly diagnosed Metastatic Prostate Cancer – Has the Paradigm Changed; Role of Local therapy in Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer: Should we Expect Cure; Approaching the High-Risk Patient; and Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: An Algorithmic Approach. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information on strategies for diagnosing, treating, and managing prostate cancer.