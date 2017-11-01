Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323549059, 9780323549066

Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-4

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Bjurlin Samir Taneja
eBook ISBN: 9780323549066
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549059
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2017
Table of Contents

Urologic Clinics of North America

Prostate Cancer

Preface: Prostate Cancer

Whom to Biopsy: Prediagnostic Risk Stratification with Biomarkers, Nomograms, and Risk Calculators

How to Biopsy: Transperineal Versus Transrectal, Saturation Versus Targeted, What’s the Evidence?

Prediagnostic Risk Assessment with Prostate MRI and MRI-Targeted Biopsy

Whom to Treat: Postdiagnostic Risk Assessment with Gleason Score, Risk Models, and Genomic Classifier

Gallium–Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET/Computed Tomography for Primary and Secondary Staging in Prostate Cancer

Contemporary Active Surveillance: Candidate Selection, Follow-up Tools, and Expected Outcomes

Focal Ablation of Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: Candidate Selection, Treatment Guidance, and Assessment of Outcome

Extent of Lymphadenectomy at Time of Prostatectomy: An Evidence-Based Approach

Managing Cancer Relapse After Radical Prostatectomy: Adjuvant Versus Salvage Radiation Therapy

Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Has the Paradigm Changed?

The Role of Local Therapy for Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer: Should We Expect a Cure

Approach to the Patient with High-Risk Prostate Cancer

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: An Algorithmic Approach

Description

Dr. Samir Taneja, Consulting Editor, is stepping into the Guest Editor role for this issue of Urologic Clinics devoted to Prostate Cancer. He has assembled top experts to address the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Whom to Biopsy: Pre-Diagnostic Risk Stratification with Biomarkers, Nomograms, and Risk Calculators; How to Biopsy: Transperineal vs. Tranrectal, Saturation vs. Targeted: What’s the Evidence; Pre-Diagnostic Risk and Assessment with Imaging and Image-guided Biopsy; Whom to treat: Post-Diagnostic Risk Assessment with Gleason score, Risk Models, and Genomic Classifier; Strategies for Staging and Utilization of Imaging; Contemporary Active Surveillance: Candidate Selection, Follow-up Tools, and Expected Outcomes; Focal Ablation of Early Stage Prostate Cancer: Candidate Selection, Treatment Guidance, and Assessment of Outcome; Extent of Lymphadenectomy at Time of Prostatectomy: An Evidence-based Approach; How to Radiate the Prostate: Hypofractionation, Sterotactic Body Radiation Therapy, and Conventional Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy; Managing Relapse after Surgical Therapy: Adjuvant vs. Salvage Therapy; Newly diagnosed Metastatic Prostate Cancer – Has the Paradigm Changed; Role of Local therapy in Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer: Should we Expect Cure; Approaching the High-Risk Patient; and Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: An Algorithmic Approach. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information on strategies for diagnosing, treating, and managing prostate cancer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323549066
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323549059

About the Authors

Marc Bjurlin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Urology NYU School of Medicine

Samir Taneja Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

