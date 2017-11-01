Prostate Cancer, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Urologic Clinics of North America
Prostate Cancer
Preface: Prostate Cancer
Whom to Biopsy: Prediagnostic Risk Stratification with Biomarkers, Nomograms, and Risk Calculators
How to Biopsy: Transperineal Versus Transrectal, Saturation Versus Targeted, What’s the Evidence?
Prediagnostic Risk Assessment with Prostate MRI and MRI-Targeted Biopsy
Whom to Treat: Postdiagnostic Risk Assessment with Gleason Score, Risk Models, and Genomic Classifier
Gallium–Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen PET/Computed Tomography for Primary and Secondary Staging in Prostate Cancer
Contemporary Active Surveillance: Candidate Selection, Follow-up Tools, and Expected Outcomes
Focal Ablation of Early-Stage Prostate Cancer: Candidate Selection, Treatment Guidance, and Assessment of Outcome
Extent of Lymphadenectomy at Time of Prostatectomy: An Evidence-Based Approach
Managing Cancer Relapse After Radical Prostatectomy: Adjuvant Versus Salvage Radiation Therapy
Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Has the Paradigm Changed?
The Role of Local Therapy for Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer: Should We Expect a Cure
Approach to the Patient with High-Risk Prostate Cancer
Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: An Algorithmic Approach
Description
Dr. Samir Taneja, Consulting Editor, is stepping into the Guest Editor role for this issue of Urologic Clinics devoted to Prostate Cancer. He has assembled top experts to address the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Whom to Biopsy: Pre-Diagnostic Risk Stratification with Biomarkers, Nomograms, and Risk Calculators; How to Biopsy: Transperineal vs. Tranrectal, Saturation vs. Targeted: What’s the Evidence; Pre-Diagnostic Risk and Assessment with Imaging and Image-guided Biopsy; Whom to treat: Post-Diagnostic Risk Assessment with Gleason score, Risk Models, and Genomic Classifier; Strategies for Staging and Utilization of Imaging; Contemporary Active Surveillance: Candidate Selection, Follow-up Tools, and Expected Outcomes; Focal Ablation of Early Stage Prostate Cancer: Candidate Selection, Treatment Guidance, and Assessment of Outcome; Extent of Lymphadenectomy at Time of Prostatectomy: An Evidence-based Approach; How to Radiate the Prostate: Hypofractionation, Sterotactic Body Radiation Therapy, and Conventional Intensity-Modulated Radiotherapy; Managing Relapse after Surgical Therapy: Adjuvant vs. Salvage Therapy; Newly diagnosed Metastatic Prostate Cancer – Has the Paradigm Changed; Role of Local therapy in Oligometastatic Prostate Cancer: Should we Expect Cure; Approaching the High-Risk Patient; and Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: An Algorithmic Approach. Readers will come away with state-of-the-art information on strategies for diagnosing, treating, and managing prostate cancer.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549066
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323549059
About the Authors
Marc Bjurlin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology NYU School of Medicine
Samir Taneja Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA