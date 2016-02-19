Prostaglandins, Platelets, Lipids: New Developments in Atherosclerosis focuses on developments pertaining to atherosclerosis and suggested novel approaches for its prevention, treatment, and complications.

The selection first underscores the biological importance and therapeutic potential of prostacyclin and rationale for the suppression of platelet aggregation and thrombosis by dietary manipulation of fatty acids. Discussions focus on eicosapentaenoic acid as a potential antithrombotic substance, vascular effects of prostacyclin, antithrombotic and hemostatic effects of prostacyclin, fatty acids, prostacyclin, and thrombosis, and therapeutic uses of prostacyclin. The text then examines prostaglandins and hypertension, role of platelets in stroke and transient ischemic attack, and antiplatelet agents in the prevention of acute coronary events. Topics include thrombosis and clinical complications of atherosclerosis, mechanisms in thrombosis, vascular prostaglandins and antihypertensive mechanisms, and renal prostaglandins and antihypertensive mechanisms. The book ponders on a specific inhibitor of thrombin and cardiovascular actions of prostacyclin in man, including prostacyclin and angina pectoris, prostacyclin therapy for peripheral arterial disease, and hemodynamic changes induced by prostacyclin.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in atherosclerosis.