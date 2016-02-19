Prostaglandins, Platelets, Lipids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444005663, 9781483165134

Prostaglandins, Platelets, Lipids

1st Edition

New Developments in Atherosclerosis

Editors: Hadley L. Conn Eugene De Felice Peter T. Kuo
eBook ISBN: 9781483165134
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 164
Description

Prostaglandins, Platelets, Lipids: New Developments in Atherosclerosis focuses on developments pertaining to atherosclerosis and suggested novel approaches for its prevention, treatment, and complications.

The selection first underscores the biological importance and therapeutic potential of prostacyclin and rationale for the suppression of platelet aggregation and thrombosis by dietary manipulation of fatty acids. Discussions focus on eicosapentaenoic acid as a potential antithrombotic substance, vascular effects of prostacyclin, antithrombotic and hemostatic effects of prostacyclin, fatty acids, prostacyclin, and thrombosis, and therapeutic uses of prostacyclin. The text then examines prostaglandins and hypertension, role of platelets in stroke and transient ischemic attack, and antiplatelet agents in the prevention of acute coronary events. Topics include thrombosis and clinical complications of atherosclerosis, mechanisms in thrombosis, vascular prostaglandins and antihypertensive mechanisms, and renal prostaglandins and antihypertensive mechanisms. The book ponders on a specific inhibitor of thrombin and cardiovascular actions of prostacyclin in man, including prostacyclin and angina pectoris, prostacyclin therapy for peripheral arterial disease, and hemodynamic changes induced by prostacyclin.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in atherosclerosis.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

The Biological Importance and Therapeutic Potential of Prostacyclin

Rationale for the Suppression of Platelet Aggregation and Thrombosis by Dietary Manipulation of Fatty Acids

Prostaglandins and Hypertension

Antiplatelet Agents in the Prevention of Acute Coronary Events

Role of Platelets in Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack

Cardiovascular Actions of Prostacyclin in Man

A Specific Inhibitor of Thrombin: Effects on the Arachidonic Acid Cascade

Discussion

Answers to Self-Evaluation Quizzes

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1981
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483165134

About the Editor

Hadley L. Conn

Eugene De Felice

Peter T. Kuo

