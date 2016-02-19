Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 4: Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of prostaglandins, their immunopharmacology, and their therapeutic applications. Topics covered range from the biochemistry of prostaglandins, thromboxanes, and prostacyclin to the pharmacology of blood platelets and pharmacological approaches to enhancement of immunity. This volume is comprised of 23 chapters and opens with a discussion on the discovery of prostaglandins and their possible biological functions, including platelet aggregation and adrenergic neurotransmission. The reader is then introduced to unstable metabolites of arachidonic acid in relation to thrombosis; pharmacological interference in biotransformation of arachidonic acid; participation of prostaglandins in inflammatory pain; and factors affecting the formation and actions of cyclic AMP in blood platelets. The following chapters explore the role of thymosin and the endocrine thymus in the maintenance of immune balance; effects of thymosin fraction 5 in cancer patients; and the immunoregulatory activities of non-toxic synthetic polyribonucleotides. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, and medicine.