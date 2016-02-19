Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7Th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris 1978
Description
Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 4: Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of prostaglandins, their immunopharmacology, and their therapeutic applications. Topics covered range from the biochemistry of prostaglandins, thromboxanes, and prostacyclin to the pharmacology of blood platelets and pharmacological approaches to enhancement of immunity. This volume is comprised of 23 chapters and opens with a discussion on the discovery of prostaglandins and their possible biological functions, including platelet aggregation and adrenergic neurotransmission. The reader is then introduced to unstable metabolites of arachidonic acid in relation to thrombosis; pharmacological interference in biotransformation of arachidonic acid; participation of prostaglandins in inflammatory pain; and factors affecting the formation and actions of cyclic AMP in blood platelets. The following chapters explore the role of thymosin and the endocrine thymus in the maintenance of immune balance; effects of thymosin fraction 5 in cancer patients; and the immunoregulatory activities of non-toxic synthetic polyribonucleotides. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes and Prostacyclin
Prostaglandins
Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Biochemistry and Biological Role
Unstable Metabolites of Arachidonic Acid in Relation to Thrombosis
The Role of Biologically Active Lipids in Platelet Aggregation
Synthesis of Prostaglandins by Vascular and Nonvascular Renal Tissues and the Presence of an Endogenous Prostaglandin Synthesis Inhibitor in the Cortex
Endogenous and Exogenous Metabolites of Arachidonic Acids and Cyclic
Nucleotides in the Central Nervous System
Pharmacological Interference in Biotransformation of Arachidonic Acid
Participation of Prostaglandins in Inflammatory Pain
Pharmacology Of Platelets
Introductory Remarks
Factors Affecting the Formation and Actions of Cyclic AMP in Blood Platelets
The Role of Calcium Ions in the Regulation of Platelet Function and their Pharmacological Control
Platelet Secretion (Release Reaction): Mechanism and Pharmacology
Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Role in Platelets
Influence of Antiadrenergic Drugs on Platelet Function
Abnormal Platelets as Models for Understanding the Mechanisms of Platelet Function
Pharmacological Approaches to Enhancement of Immunity
Mediators of Cellular Immunity
A New Approach to Immunostimulâtion: Thymic Factors
Pharmacological Enhancement of Immunity: Role of Thymosin and the Endocrine Thymus in the Maintenance of Immune Balance
Effects of Thymosin Fraction 5 in Cancer Patients: In Vitro Studies and Correlations with Clinical Course in Patients Receiving Thymosin
Studies of Levamisole in Experimental Tumor Systems
Studies on the Immunoregulatory Activities of Non-Toxic Synthetic Polyribonucleotides
Immunopharmacological Activities of Muramyl Dipeptide, a Synthetic Mycobacterial Analog
Invited Lecture
Immune Receptors and Cell Differentiation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156354