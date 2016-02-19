Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231945, 9781483156354

Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 7Th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris 1978

Editors: B. B. Vargaftig
eBook ISBN: 9781483156354
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 236
Description

Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 4: Prostaglandins-Immunopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of prostaglandins, their immunopharmacology, and their therapeutic applications. Topics covered range from the biochemistry of prostaglandins, thromboxanes, and prostacyclin to the pharmacology of blood platelets and pharmacological approaches to enhancement of immunity. This volume is comprised of 23 chapters and opens with a discussion on the discovery of prostaglandins and their possible biological functions, including platelet aggregation and adrenergic neurotransmission. The reader is then introduced to unstable metabolites of arachidonic acid in relation to thrombosis; pharmacological interference in biotransformation of arachidonic acid; participation of prostaglandins in inflammatory pain; and factors affecting the formation and actions of cyclic AMP in blood platelets. The following chapters explore the role of thymosin and the endocrine thymus in the maintenance of immune balance; effects of thymosin fraction 5 in cancer patients; and the immunoregulatory activities of non-toxic synthetic polyribonucleotides. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, and medicine.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Prostaglandins, Thromboxanes and Prostacyclin

Prostaglandins

Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Biochemistry and Biological Role

Unstable Metabolites of Arachidonic Acid in Relation to Thrombosis

The Role of Biologically Active Lipids in Platelet Aggregation

Synthesis of Prostaglandins by Vascular and Nonvascular Renal Tissues and the Presence of an Endogenous Prostaglandin Synthesis Inhibitor in the Cortex

Endogenous and Exogenous Metabolites of Arachidonic Acids and Cyclic

Nucleotides in the Central Nervous System

Pharmacological Interference in Biotransformation of Arachidonic Acid

Participation of Prostaglandins in Inflammatory Pain

Pharmacology Of Platelets

Introductory Remarks

Factors Affecting the Formation and Actions of Cyclic AMP in Blood Platelets

The Role of Calcium Ions in the Regulation of Platelet Function and their Pharmacological Control

Platelet Secretion (Release Reaction): Mechanism and Pharmacology

Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Role in Platelets

Influence of Antiadrenergic Drugs on Platelet Function

Abnormal Platelets as Models for Understanding the Mechanisms of Platelet Function

Pharmacological Approaches to Enhancement of Immunity

Mediators of Cellular Immunity

A New Approach to Immunostimulâtion: Thymic Factors

Pharmacological Enhancement of Immunity: Role of Thymosin and the Endocrine Thymus in the Maintenance of Immune Balance

Effects of Thymosin Fraction 5 in Cancer Patients: In Vitro Studies and Correlations with Clinical Course in Patients Receiving Thymosin

Studies of Levamisole in Experimental Tumor Systems

Studies on the Immunoregulatory Activities of Non-Toxic Synthetic Polyribonucleotides

Immunopharmacological Activities of Muramyl Dipeptide, a Synthetic Mycobacterial Analog

Invited Lecture

Immune Receptors and Cell Differentiation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156354

About the Editor

B. B. Vargaftig

