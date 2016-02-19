Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Chemistry
Description
Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes explores the two members of the prostanoid class of fatty acid. This book attempts to thoroughly discuss the topic after collecting enough information through research in physical and biological sciences. As the title suggests, the book revolves around prostaglandins and thromboxanes. The book's first chapter contains a discussion on the subject's history, stating the year of discovery and crediting the scientist who coined the names. The chapter ends talking about the possible uses of prostaglandins and thromboxanes in the clinic. The chapters that follow discuss the two lipids' basic and advanced synthesis, pharmacology, biosynthesis, biological activity, chemical interconversions, and metabolism, along with its subtopics. The book will serve as an excellent reference for undergraduate and graduate students in the related field.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. History, Nomenclature and Potential Uses of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes in the Clinic
History
Structures and Nomenclature of Prostaglandins
Occurrence
Biosynthesis and Metabolism
Potential Clinical Uses
2. Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes
Introduction
Prostaglandin Biosynthesis
Prostaglandin Metabolism
3. Pharmacology of Natural Prostaglandins and Analogues
Introduction
Mechanism of Action of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes
Therapeutic Applications of Prostaglandins
Further Reading
4. Synthesis of Prostaglandins from Poly Cyclic Molecules
Introduction
Harvard Synthesis
Glaxo Synthesis
5. Synthesis of Prostaglandins Involving Conjugate Addition to Cyclopentenones
Introduction
Conjugate Addition to 2,4-Disubstituted Cyclopentenones
Prostaglandin Synthesis by Conjugate Addition and Enolate Trapping
6. Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins: Synthesis of Prostaglandins G2, H2 and I2
Introduction
Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins D, E and F
Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins A, B, C and E
Reduction of Prostaglandins of the 2-Series to Prostaglandins of the 1-Series
Synthesis of Prostaglandins G2 and H2
Synthesis of Prostaglandin I2
7. Synthesis of Thromboxanes
Introduction
Synthesis of TXB2 from Prostaglandins and Prostaglandin Precursors
Synthesis from Carbohydrates
8. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Prostaglandin Analogues Bearing Modified Side Chains
Introduction
Alkyl Substituted Analogues
Dehydro Analogues
Aryloxy Substituted Analogues
Heteroatom Substituted Analogues
C-1 Modified Analogues
Hybrid Analogues
9. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Prostaglandin Analogues with Modified Ring Systems
Introduction
Incorporation of Additional Ring Substituents
Deoxyprostaglandins
Additional Fused Rings
Replacement of the Cyclopentane Ring
Prostaglandin Endoperoxide Analogues
Prostaglandin I2 Analogues
10. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Thromboxane A2 (TXA2) Analogues
Introduction
TXA2 Ether Analogues
Carbocyclic TXA2 Analogues
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 22nd April 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161099