Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes explores the two members of the prostanoid class of fatty acid. This book attempts to thoroughly discuss the topic after collecting enough information through research in physical and biological sciences. As the title suggests, the book revolves around prostaglandins and thromboxanes. The book's first chapter contains a discussion on the subject's history, stating the year of discovery and crediting the scientist who coined the names. The chapter ends talking about the possible uses of prostaglandins and thromboxanes in the clinic. The chapters that follow discuss the two lipids' basic and advanced synthesis, pharmacology, biosynthesis, biological activity, chemical interconversions, and metabolism, along with its subtopics. The book will serve as an excellent reference for undergraduate and graduate students in the related field.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. History, Nomenclature and Potential Uses of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes in the Clinic

History

Structures and Nomenclature of Prostaglandins

Occurrence

Biosynthesis and Metabolism

Potential Clinical Uses

2. Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes

Introduction

Prostaglandin Biosynthesis

Prostaglandin Metabolism

3. Pharmacology of Natural Prostaglandins and Analogues

Introduction

Mechanism of Action of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes

Therapeutic Applications of Prostaglandins

Further Reading

4. Synthesis of Prostaglandins from Poly Cyclic Molecules

Introduction

Harvard Synthesis

Glaxo Synthesis

5. Synthesis of Prostaglandins Involving Conjugate Addition to Cyclopentenones

Introduction

Conjugate Addition to 2,4-Disubstituted Cyclopentenones

Prostaglandin Synthesis by Conjugate Addition and Enolate Trapping

6. Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins: Synthesis of Prostaglandins G2, H2 and I2

Introduction

Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins D, E and F

Chemical Interconversions of Prostaglandins A, B, C and E

Reduction of Prostaglandins of the 2-Series to Prostaglandins of the 1-Series

Synthesis of Prostaglandins G2 and H2

Synthesis of Prostaglandin I2

7. Synthesis of Thromboxanes

Introduction

Synthesis of TXB2 from Prostaglandins and Prostaglandin Precursors

Synthesis from Carbohydrates

8. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Prostaglandin Analogues Bearing Modified Side Chains

Introduction

Alkyl Substituted Analogues

Dehydro Analogues

Aryloxy Substituted Analogues

Heteroatom Substituted Analogues

C-1 Modified Analogues

Hybrid Analogues

9. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Prostaglandin Analogues with Modified Ring Systems

Introduction

Incorporation of Additional Ring Substituents

Deoxyprostaglandins

Additional Fused Rings

Replacement of the Cyclopentane Ring

Prostaglandin Endoperoxide Analogues

Prostaglandin I2 Analogues

10. Synthesis and Biological Activity of Thromboxane A2 (TXA2) Analogues

Introduction

TXA2 Ether Analogues

Carbocyclic TXA2 Analogues

Index

