Prostaglandin Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121946609, 9780323149518

Prostaglandin Research

1st Edition

Editors: Pierre Crabbe
eBook ISBN: 9780323149518
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 460
Description

Prostaglandin Research reviews the status of prostaglandin research, with particular emphasis on chemistry. This book highlights the role of scientific research in society in attempting to find drugs, with potential application to therapy, the chief impetus for prostaglandin research. This volume is organized into seven chapters and begins with an overview of the origin and properties of prostaglandins and then outlines the stage of research in the area of biosynthesis of natural entities, especially endoperoxides and thromboxanes. The reader is then introduced to a rich source of natural prostaglandins, the gorgonian Plexaura homomalla, and the pharmacology of prostaglandins. The physical methods used in prostaglandin research are considered, along with the chemistry of natural and modified prostaglandins. This book is aimed at experts in the field, as well as scientists with a general interest in chemistry and biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction, Origin, and Properties

I. History

II. Nomenclature, Structure, and Stereochemistry

III. Natural Occurrence

IV. Biological Properties

References

2 Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Short-Lived Bioregulators

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Endoperoxides

III. Transformation into Prostaglandins

IV. Transformation into Thromboxanes

V. Role of Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes in Platelet Aggregation

VI. Other Biological Effects of Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes

VII. Assay Methods for Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes

VIII. Conclusions

References

3 The Gorgonian Plexaura homomalla (Esper)

I. Introduction

II. Description

III. Development, Growth, and Regrowth

IV. External Respiration

V. Nutrition

VI. Activity of the Polyp

VII. Ecology

VIII. Geographical and Bathymetric Distribution

IX. Prospecting and Harvesting

X. Summary

References

4 Pharmacology of the Prostaglandins

I. Introduction

II. Actions of Prostaglandins on the Different Body Systems

III. Prostaglandin Receptor Sites

IV. Postreceptor Events

References

5 Physical Methods in Prostaglandin Research

I. Introduction

II. The Extraction of Prostaglandins

III. Purification Procedures

IV. Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Prostaglandins

References

6 Total Syntheses

I. Introduction

II. Interconversion Reactions

III. The Bicyclic Lactone Route

IV. The Bicyclo[3.1.0] hexane Route

V. The Cyclopentane Epoxide Route

VI. The 1,4-Addition Route

VII. The Intramolecular Condensation Route

VIII. Miscellaneous Approaches

References

7 Syntheses of Modified Prostaglandins

I. Introduction

II. The Bicyclic Lactone Route

III. The Bicyclo[3.1.0] hexane Route

IV. The Cyclopentane Epoxide Route

V. The 1,4-Addition Route

VI. Conjugate Addition and Enolate Alkylation

VII. The Aldol Condensation and Related Routes

VIII. Prostanoids From PGA2

IX. Miscellaneous Syntheses of Prostanoids

References

Appendix

I. Table of Physical Properties

II. X-Ray Diffraction Spectra

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Pierre Crabbe

