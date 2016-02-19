Prostaglandin Research
1st Edition
Description
Prostaglandin Research reviews the status of prostaglandin research, with particular emphasis on chemistry. This book highlights the role of scientific research in society in attempting to find drugs, with potential application to therapy, the chief impetus for prostaglandin research. This volume is organized into seven chapters and begins with an overview of the origin and properties of prostaglandins and then outlines the stage of research in the area of biosynthesis of natural entities, especially endoperoxides and thromboxanes. The reader is then introduced to a rich source of natural prostaglandins, the gorgonian Plexaura homomalla, and the pharmacology of prostaglandins. The physical methods used in prostaglandin research are considered, along with the chemistry of natural and modified prostaglandins. This book is aimed at experts in the field, as well as scientists with a general interest in chemistry and biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction, Origin, and Properties
I. History
II. Nomenclature, Structure, and Stereochemistry
III. Natural Occurrence
IV. Biological Properties
References
2 Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes: Short-Lived Bioregulators
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Endoperoxides
III. Transformation into Prostaglandins
IV. Transformation into Thromboxanes
V. Role of Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes in Platelet Aggregation
VI. Other Biological Effects of Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes
VII. Assay Methods for Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes
VIII. Conclusions
References
3 The Gorgonian Plexaura homomalla (Esper)
I. Introduction
II. Description
III. Development, Growth, and Regrowth
IV. External Respiration
V. Nutrition
VI. Activity of the Polyp
VII. Ecology
VIII. Geographical and Bathymetric Distribution
IX. Prospecting and Harvesting
X. Summary
References
4 Pharmacology of the Prostaglandins
I. Introduction
II. Actions of Prostaglandins on the Different Body Systems
III. Prostaglandin Receptor Sites
IV. Postreceptor Events
References
5 Physical Methods in Prostaglandin Research
I. Introduction
II. The Extraction of Prostaglandins
III. Purification Procedures
IV. Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Prostaglandins
References
6 Total Syntheses
I. Introduction
II. Interconversion Reactions
III. The Bicyclic Lactone Route
IV. The Bicyclo[3.1.0] hexane Route
V. The Cyclopentane Epoxide Route
VI. The 1,4-Addition Route
VII. The Intramolecular Condensation Route
VIII. Miscellaneous Approaches
References
7 Syntheses of Modified Prostaglandins
I. Introduction
II. The Bicyclic Lactone Route
III. The Bicyclo[3.1.0] hexane Route
IV. The Cyclopentane Epoxide Route
V. The 1,4-Addition Route
VI. Conjugate Addition and Enolate Alkylation
VII. The Aldol Condensation and Related Routes
VIII. Prostanoids From PGA2
IX. Miscellaneous Syntheses of Prostanoids
References
Appendix
I. Table of Physical Properties
II. X-Ray Diffraction Spectra
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149518