Prostaglandin Research reviews the status of prostaglandin research, with particular emphasis on chemistry. This book highlights the role of scientific research in society in attempting to find drugs, with potential application to therapy, the chief impetus for prostaglandin research. This volume is organized into seven chapters and begins with an overview of the origin and properties of prostaglandins and then outlines the stage of research in the area of biosynthesis of natural entities, especially endoperoxides and thromboxanes. The reader is then introduced to a rich source of natural prostaglandins, the gorgonian Plexaura homomalla, and the pharmacology of prostaglandins. The physical methods used in prostaglandin research are considered, along with the chemistry of natural and modified prostaglandins. This book is aimed at experts in the field, as well as scientists with a general interest in chemistry and biology.