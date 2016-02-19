Prospects for Peace is an eight-chapter text that focuses on the issues and controversies in the so-called global peace.

The first chapters provide a framework of the issues of global peace, the increasing probability of nuclear war, global militarization, and the spread and use of nuclear weapons. These topics are followed by discussions of legal policies concerning nuclear weapon, particularly nuclear war fighting weapon in Europe. A chapter examines the unimaginable consequences of nuclear war. The last chapter emphasizes the prospects for peace, including nuclear weapon disarmament and the control of military science.