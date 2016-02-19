Prospects for Peace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080273990, 9781483279336

Prospects for Peace

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Barnaby
eBook ISBN: 9781483279336
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 94
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
22.95
19.51
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prospects for Peace is an eight-chapter text that focuses on the issues and controversies in the so-called global peace.

The first chapters provide a framework of the issues of global peace, the increasing probability of nuclear war, global militarization, and the spread and use of nuclear weapons. These topics are followed by discussions of legal policies concerning nuclear weapon, particularly nuclear war fighting weapon in Europe. A chapter examines the unimaginable consequences of nuclear war. The last chapter emphasizes the prospects for peace, including nuclear weapon disarmament and the control of military science.

Table of Contents


1. Why the Probability of a Nuclear War is Increasing

2. Global Militarization

3. The Spread of Nuclear Weapons

4. The Nuclear Weapons that are in use

5. From Nuclear Deterrence to Nuclear War Fighting

6. New Nuclear War Fighting Weapons in Europe

7. The Effects of Nuclear War

8. Prospects for Peace

Details

No. of pages:
94
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279336

About the Author

Frank Barnaby

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.