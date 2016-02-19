Prospects for Peace
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Barnaby
eBook ISBN: 9781483279336
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 94
Description
Prospects for Peace is an eight-chapter text that focuses on the issues and controversies in the so-called global peace.
The first chapters provide a framework of the issues of global peace, the increasing probability of nuclear war, global militarization, and the spread and use of nuclear weapons. These topics are followed by discussions of legal policies concerning nuclear weapon, particularly nuclear war fighting weapon in Europe. A chapter examines the unimaginable consequences of nuclear war. The last chapter emphasizes the prospects for peace, including nuclear weapon disarmament and the control of military science.
Table of Contents
1. Why the Probability of a Nuclear War is Increasing
2. Global Militarization
3. The Spread of Nuclear Weapons
4. The Nuclear Weapons that are in use
5. From Nuclear Deterrence to Nuclear War Fighting
6. New Nuclear War Fighting Weapons in Europe
7. The Effects of Nuclear War
8. Prospects for Peace
Details
About the Author
Frank Barnaby
