Prosopis Juliflora
1st Edition
Attributes, Impact, Utilization
Description
Prosopis (Prosopis juliflora) is a xerophyte which, in its native habitats has been a desert plant. As long as it was confined to that habitat, P. juliflora was a great resource, improving the region’s micrometeorology, binding its sandy soil, and providing shelter, fuel, feed, food, medicines, and cosmetics to the people of such regions. In particular, for the economically weaker inhabitants, P.juliflora was a lifeline.
But when P. juliflora was indiscriminately introduced in other regions of the world in a hope to derive similar benefits from it, things began to go awry. Indeed, among the invasive species of plants which are spreading at an alarming rate in the tropical and sub-tropical regions of the world, P.juliflora is arguably the most hardy and resilient. It is growing so explosively that it even enters roads and homes, driving humans out of their dwellings. The resulting damage to biodiversity is enormous. This book highlights the dual role played so far by P. juliflora and itemizes the facets that make it a blessing in some contexts and a bane in other contexts.
Authored by leading experts in the field, Prosopis juliflora: Attributes, Impact, Utilization is the first title of its kind to comprehensively discuss this hardy plant species. It will be an essential read for students, researchers and governmental agencies interested in plant biology, forestry, plant ecology, invasive plant species and environmental science.
Key Features
- Summarizes all the key information available on P. juliflora, from its origin and systematics to its future prospects
- Discusses colonization, utilization and eradication
- Authored by leading experts in the field with over 40 years of experience
Readership
Students, researchers and governmental agencies interested in plant biology, forestry, plant ecology, invasive plant species and environmental science
Table of Contents
- Prosopis: Systematics, origin, and spread
2. The stellar role of Prosopis juliflora in its original habitat
3. Attributes behind the invasiveness and the colonizing ability of Prosopis juliflora
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198247
About the Editors
S. Abbasi
S. A. Abbasi has been a full university professor since 1987 after being Head-in-charge of the Water Quality & Environment Division at the Centre for Water Resources, Kozhikode, during 1979-87. He was a Visiting-cum-adjunct Professor at California State University during 1984-1987, and has been a Visiting Professor at the universities of Minnesota, Florida, Las Vegas, California−Berkeley, Malaya and Al-Ahsa. With 43 books, over 300 papers in indexed journals, 8 patents and 9000+ citations, Prof Abbasi is among the world’s foremost environmental experts. Among numerous coveted honours and awards received by him are the National Design Award in Environmental Engineering, the National Hydrology Award, the International Desalination Association’s prize, and fellowships of the National Academy of Sciences and the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers. He has been Member, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, Member of the BHU Court, and has been Chairman/Member of numerous high-level committees of MNES, DST, MoWR, AlCTE, and the UGC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering, Pondicherry University, Chinnakalapet, Puducherry, India
Tasneem Abbasi
Tasneem Abbasi is Assistant Professor at Pondicherry University, India. She received her Masters from the University of Surrey and her PhD in 2010 from the Anna University of Technology, India, both in Chemical and Environmental Engineering. She also held a concurrent position of Visiting Associate Professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA during 2012-2017. Dr. Abbasi was awarded India’s Best Young Engineer Award in 2014, has published over 100 papers with 3500+ citations and authored 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering, Pondicherry University, Chinnakalapet, Puducherry, India
Pratiksha Patnaik
Pratiksha Patnaik received a 1st class Masters degree in Ecology and Environmental Science in 2006 from Pondicherry University, India. She later received her PhD there in 2018 in Environmental Technology. Dr. Patnaik is currently working as a Research Associate at the Centre for Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering in Pondicherry University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering Pondicherry University, India
