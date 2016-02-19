Prosody and Speech Recognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780934613705, 9780080515267

Prosody and Speech Recognition

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Waibel
eBook ISBN: 9780080515267
Paperback ISBN: 9780934613705
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Page Count: 212
About the Author

Alexander Waibel

