Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, Volume III: Propulsion, Space Science and Space Exploration covers the proceedings of the Sixth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, held in University of Southern California, Los Angeles, on August 29-31, 1961. This book contains three parts encompassing 18 chapters that explore the components of the propulsion systems, space science and experiments, and exploration of the moon and planets. Part I demonstrates first the advantage of using factorial experimental designs for a wide variety of missile propulsion design problems. This topic is followed by an outline of the component designs of rocket design simulators and a systematic method for determination of ablation rates in a corrosive environment. This part also presents an analysis of the open cycle technique for the removal of afterheat from a nuclear rocket and the design conditions for convergent nozzles. Part II describes the determination of the magnetic dipole of TIROS II, a spin-stabilized meteorological satellite, as well as a method for the acquisition of meteorological data, which provides information not readily available on a global scale and/or in real time. Part III discusses the principles of small payload dropping for space exploration; the geological problems involved in the location of a lunar base; and the features of a planetary entry vehicle. This concluding part also examines the degree of radiation safety resulting from different lunar spacecraft design and mission operations and the feasibility of placing and maintaining space vehicles in the earth-moon libration points. Aerospace engineers and scientists will find this book invaluable.