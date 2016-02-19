Propulsion Space Science and Space Exploration
1st Edition
Description
Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, Volume III: Propulsion, Space Science and Space Exploration covers the proceedings of the Sixth Symposium on Ballistic Missile and Aerospace Technology, held in University of Southern California, Los Angeles, on August 29-31, 1961. This book contains three parts encompassing 18 chapters that explore the components of the propulsion systems, space science and experiments, and exploration of the moon and planets. Part I demonstrates first the advantage of using factorial experimental designs for a wide variety of missile propulsion design problems. This topic is followed by an outline of the component designs of rocket design simulators and a systematic method for determination of ablation rates in a corrosive environment. This part also presents an analysis of the open cycle technique for the removal of afterheat from a nuclear rocket and the design conditions for convergent nozzles. Part II describes the determination of the magnetic dipole of TIROS II, a spin-stabilized meteorological satellite, as well as a method for the acquisition of meteorological data, which provides information not readily available on a global scale and/or in real time. Part III discusses the principles of small payload dropping for space exploration; the geological problems involved in the location of a lunar base; and the features of a planetary entry vehicle. This concluding part also examines the degree of radiation safety resulting from different lunar spacecraft design and mission operations and the feasibility of placing and maintaining space vehicles in the earth-moon libration points. Aerospace engineers and scientists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Propulsion Systems and Components
The Use of Statistical Design in Missile Propulsion Studies
Comparison of High-Altitude Simulators for Rocket Testing
A Preliminary Vehicle Installation Study for Project Sunflower
Practical Design Considerations and Their Implications for High Mass Fraction, Glass Filament Reinforced Plastic Case Motors
Autogenous Pressurization System Analysis of Propellant Tank Pressurization
A Systematic Method for Determination of Ablation Rates in a Corrosive Environment
Nuclear Rocket Engine Afterheat Removal
The Effect of Secondary Waste Heat on Space Vehicle Radiator Area
Curved Nozzles
Space Science and Experiments
Measuring the Magnetic Dipole of a Satellite
Extracting and Processing Meteorological Data Obtained from an IR/Radar Satellite
Geomagnetic Field Perturbations Due to Trapped Particles
Diffraction Limitations in Detecting Distant Targets by Their Shadows
Exploration of the Moon and Planets
Exploration of the Atmosphere of Venus with a Small Payload
Geological Problems in the Location of a Lunar Base
Planetary Landing and Observation Package
Evaluation of Space Radiation Safety Procedures in the Design and Operation of Some Early Manned Lunar Vehicles
The Use of the Earth-Moon Libration Points as Terminals for Space Stations
