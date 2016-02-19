Propulsion Re-Entry Physics
Propulsion Re-Entry Physics deals with the physics of propulsion re-entry and covers topics ranging from inductive magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) propulsion systems to launch systems and orbiting maneuvering systems. Problems of re-entry aerodynamics are considered, along with interaction problems in hypersonic fluid dynamics.
Comprised of 31 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of the quasi-steady adiabatic vaporization and subsequent exothermic decomposition of a pure monopropellant spherical droplet in the absence of free and forced convection. The discussion then turns to results of calculations on MPD machines working in the intermittent and in the continuous mode; inductive plasma accelerators with electromagnetic standing waves; and spherical rocket motors for space and upper stage propulsion. Subsequent chapters focus on pulsed plasma satellite control systems; drag and stability of various Mars entry configurations; hypersonic laminar boundary layers around slender bodies; and effects of an entry probe gas envelope on experiments concerning planetary atmospheres.
This book will appeal to students, practitioners, and research workers interested in propulsion re-entry and the accompanying physics.
Table of Contents
Propulsion
Fundamental Aspects
Quasi-Steady Sphericosymmetric Monopropellant Decomposition in Inert and Reactive Environments
On Some New Aspects Concerning Inductive Magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) Propulsion Systems
Investigation of Liquid Propellants in High Pressure and High Temperature Gaseous Environments
Application of the Galerkin Method in the Solution of Combustion-Instability Problems
Theoretical and Experimental Investigations on Inductive Plasma Accelerators with Electromagnetic Standing Waves
Launch Systems
An Apparent Adaptive Notch Filter for Thrust Vector Control
An Advanced Launch System Using 156-in. Solid Rocket Motors
Dynamic Behavior of Liquid Propellant in the Tanks of the Third Stage of the European ELDO-A-Rocket
The Morphological Continuum in Solid-Propellant Grain Design
Mise au Point du Moteur Valois équipant le Premier étage du Lanceur «DIAMANT B»
Orbiting Maneuvering Systems
Spherical Rocket Motors for Space and Upper Stage Propulsion
Position and Orientation Propulsion Systems for Unmanned Vehicles
A Subliming Solid Reaction Control System
Pulsed Plasma Satellite Control Systems
Conception et Developpement d'un Moteur d'apogée dans le Contexte Européen
Electric Propulsion for Orbit Transfer
Re-Entry Physics
New Problems of Re-Entry Aerodynamics
Radiating Flows During Entry into Planetary Atmospheres
АэPOДИΗAMИЧEСКOE ΗAΓPEBAΗИE ΗEСУщИX TEЛ
Drag and Stability of Various Mars Entry Configurations
Étude Expérimentale du Proche Sillage de corps de Révolution en écoulement Supersonique
The Calculation of Base Flow and Near Wake Properties by the Method of Integral Relations
Supersonic Flow Past Blunt Bodies with Large Surface Injection
Interaction Problems in Hypersonic Fluid Dynamics
OБTEКAHИE ЗATУΠЛEHHЬIX TEЛ ΓИПEPЗBУКOBЬIM ΠOTOКOM ΓAЗA C УЧETOM ΠEPEHOCA ИЗЛУЧEHИЯ
TEЛA BPAЩEHИЯ C MИHИMAЛЬHЬIM КOэффИЦИEHTOM ЛOБOBOГO COПPOTИBЛEHИЯ И MAЛOЙ TEПЛOПEPEДAЧEЙ ПPИ БOЛЬІІІИX CBEPXЗBУКОBЬIX CКOPOCTЯX ПOЛETA
Axisymmetric Viscous Interaction with Small Velocity Slip and Transverse Curvature-Effects of Prandtl Number and Ratio of Specific Heats
Hypersonic Laminar Boundary Layers around Slender Bodies
Kinetic Theory of the Sharp Leading Edge Problem II. Hypersonic Flow
α-Effects are Negligible in Hypersonic Unsteady Aerodynamics—Fact or Fiction?
Effects of an Entry Probe Gas Envelope on Experiments Concerning Planetary Atmospheres
