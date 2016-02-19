Propulsion Re-Entry Physics deals with the physics of propulsion re-entry and covers topics ranging from inductive magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) propulsion systems to launch systems and orbiting maneuvering systems. Problems of re-entry aerodynamics are considered, along with interaction problems in hypersonic fluid dynamics.

Comprised of 31 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of the quasi-steady adiabatic vaporization and subsequent exothermic decomposition of a pure monopropellant spherical droplet in the absence of free and forced convection. The discussion then turns to results of calculations on MPD machines working in the intermittent and in the continuous mode; inductive plasma accelerators with electromagnetic standing waves; and spherical rocket motors for space and upper stage propulsion. Subsequent chapters focus on pulsed plasma satellite control systems; drag and stability of various Mars entry configurations; hypersonic laminar boundary layers around slender bodies; and effects of an entry probe gas envelope on experiments concerning planetary atmospheres.

This book will appeal to students, practitioners, and research workers interested in propulsion re-entry and the accompanying physics.