Propulsion Re-Entry Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069319, 9781483184326

Propulsion Re-Entry Physics

1st Edition

Proceedings

Editors: Michał Lunc P. Contensou G. N. Duboshin
eBook ISBN: 9781483184326
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 592
eBook format help

Description

Propulsion Re-Entry Physics deals with the physics of propulsion re-entry and covers topics ranging from inductive magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) propulsion systems to launch systems and orbiting maneuvering systems. Problems of re-entry aerodynamics are considered, along with interaction problems in hypersonic fluid dynamics.

Comprised of 31 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed account of the quasi-steady adiabatic vaporization and subsequent exothermic decomposition of a pure monopropellant spherical droplet in the absence of free and forced convection. The discussion then turns to results of calculations on MPD machines working in the intermittent and in the continuous mode; inductive plasma accelerators with electromagnetic standing waves; and spherical rocket motors for space and upper stage propulsion. Subsequent chapters focus on pulsed plasma satellite control systems; drag and stability of various Mars entry configurations; hypersonic laminar boundary layers around slender bodies; and effects of an entry probe gas envelope on experiments concerning planetary atmospheres.

This book will appeal to students, practitioners, and research workers interested in propulsion re-entry and the accompanying physics.

Table of Contents


﻿Propulsion

Fundamental Aspects

Quasi-Steady Sphericosymmetric Monopropellant Decomposition in Inert and Reactive Environments

On Some New Aspects Concerning Inductive Magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) Propulsion Systems

Investigation of Liquid Propellants in High Pressure and High Temperature Gaseous Environments

Application of the Galerkin Method in the Solution of Combustion-Instability Problems

Theoretical and Experimental Investigations on Inductive Plasma Accelerators with Electromagnetic Standing Waves

Launch Systems

An Apparent Adaptive Notch Filter for Thrust Vector Control

An Advanced Launch System Using 156-in. Solid Rocket Motors

Dynamic Behavior of Liquid Propellant in the Tanks of the Third Stage of the European ELDO-A-Rocket

The Morphological Continuum in Solid-Propellant Grain Design

Mise au Point du Moteur Valois équipant le Premier étage du Lanceur «DIAMANT B»

Orbiting Maneuvering Systems

Spherical Rocket Motors for Space and Upper Stage Propulsion

Position and Orientation Propulsion Systems for Unmanned Vehicles

A Subliming Solid Reaction Control System

Pulsed Plasma Satellite Control Systems

Conception et Developpement d'un Moteur d'apogée dans le Contexte Européen

Electric Propulsion for Orbit Transfer

Re-Entry Physics

New Problems of Re-Entry Aerodynamics

Radiating Flows During Entry into Planetary Atmospheres

АэPOДИΗAMИЧEСКOE ΗAΓPEBAΗИE ΗEСУщИX TEЛ

Drag and Stability of Various Mars Entry Configurations

Étude Expérimentale du Proche Sillage de corps de Révolution en écoulement Supersonique

The Calculation of Base Flow and Near Wake Properties by the Method of Integral Relations

Supersonic Flow Past Blunt Bodies with Large Surface Injection

Interaction Problems in Hypersonic Fluid Dynamics

OБTEКAHИE ЗATУΠЛEHHЬIX TEЛ ΓИПEPЗBУКOBЬIM ΠOTOКOM ΓAЗA C УЧETOM ΠEPEHOCA ИЗЛУЧEHИЯ

TEЛA BPAЩEHИЯ C MИHИMAЛЬHЬIM КOэффИЦИEHTOM ЛOБOBOГO COПPOTИBЛEHИЯ И MAЛOЙ TEПЛOПEPEДAЧEЙ ПPИ БOЛЬІІІИX CBEPXЗBУКОBЬIX CКOPOCTЯX ПOЛETA

Axisymmetric Viscous Interaction with Small Velocity Slip and Transverse Curvature-Effects of Prandtl Number and Ratio of Specific Heats

Hypersonic Laminar Boundary Layers around Slender Bodies

Kinetic Theory of the Sharp Leading Edge Problem II. Hypersonic Flow

α-Effects are Negligible in Hypersonic Unsteady Aerodynamics—Fact or Fiction?

Effects of an Entry Probe Gas Envelope on Experiments Concerning Planetary Atmospheres

About the Editor

Michał Lunc

P. Contensou

G. N. Duboshin

Ratings and Reviews

