Property Futures and Securitisation - the Way Ahead
1st Edition
Description
This book provides an analysis of the attempts in both US and UK to chase the 'Holy Grail' of liquid property; the buying and selling of small manageable chunks of property and creating a market like those for shares, gilts and derivatives. This is the first book to explore liquid property from an insiders point-of-view, with coverage of all the issues and problems. A practical insight is provided into the techniques which could be employed to create liquidity in the property market, and the benefits that would result from such a phenomenon. This book will be of interest to members of the institutional investment world, chartered surveyors, property professionals and the financial advisory community.
Readership
Members of the institutional investment world, chartered surveyors, property professionals, and the financial advisory community
Table of Contents
The concept of commodity, a market and a derivative; The physical property market; Derivative markets; Approaches to the creation of liquidity in the property market; The London Fox experiment; Other market and possibilities; The benefits of a property futures market; The OTC market in property derivatives; The regulatory and tax background; The future of property derivatives.
Details
208
- 208
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 30th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9781845699123
- 9781845699123
9781855731806
- 9781855731806