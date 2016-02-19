Properties of Solid Polymeric Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418418, 9781483218335

Properties of Solid Polymeric Materials

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 10

Editors: J. M. Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9781483218335
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1977
Page Count: 347
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 10: Properties of Solid Polymeric Materials, Part B covers knowledge in critical areas of polymeric materials. The book discusses the anisotropie elastic behavior of crystalline polymers; the mechanical properties of glassy polymers; and the fatigue behavior of engineering polymers. The text also describes the electronic properties of polymers; electric breakdown in polymers; and environmental degradation. People working in some area of polymer materials science will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Anisotropie Elastic Behavior of Crystalline Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Generalized Material Descriptors

III. Macroscopic Material Properties

IV. Microscopic Material Properties

V. Molecular Material Properties

VI. Application of Molecular, Mechanical, and Macromechanical Models to the Prediction of Anisotropie Elastic Behavior of Polyethylene 506

VII. Summation

References

Mechanical Properties of Glassy Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Homogeneous Viscoelastic Properties

III. Inhomogeneous Properties

IV. Summary

References

Fatigue Behavior of Engineering Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Effects

III. Fracture Mechanics and Fatigue Crack Propagation

IV. Fractography

V. Rate Process Approach : Linear Damage Theory

VI. Overview

References

Electronic Properties of Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Organic Crystals

III. Noncrystalline Material

IV. Conductivity in Polymers

V. Photoconductivity and Radiation-Induced Conductivity in Polymers

VI. Energy Transfer in Polymers

VII. Polymer Electrets

VIII. Piezoelectricity and Pyroelectricity in Polymers

IX. Conclusions

References

Electric Breakdown in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Breakdown by Partial Discharges

III. Intrinsic Electric Breakdown

IV. Surface Breakdown

V. Electrochemical Treeing

VI. Conclusions

References

Environmental Degradation

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Oxidation

III. Oxidative Photodegradation

IV. Degradation by Ozone

V. Miscellaneous Degradative Processes

VI. Polymers and the Environment

References

Index


About the Editor

J. M. Schultz

