Properties of Solid Polymeric Materials
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 10
Editors: J. M. Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9781483218335
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1977
Page Count: 347
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 10: Properties of Solid Polymeric Materials, Part B covers knowledge in critical areas of polymeric materials. The book discusses the anisotropie elastic behavior of crystalline polymers; the mechanical properties of glassy polymers; and the fatigue behavior of engineering polymers. The text also describes the electronic properties of polymers; electric breakdown in polymers; and environmental degradation. People working in some area of polymer materials science will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Anisotropie Elastic Behavior of Crystalline Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Generalized Material Descriptors
III. Macroscopic Material Properties
IV. Microscopic Material Properties
V. Molecular Material Properties
VI. Application of Molecular, Mechanical, and Macromechanical Models to the Prediction of Anisotropie Elastic Behavior of Polyethylene 506
VII. Summation
References
Mechanical Properties of Glassy Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Homogeneous Viscoelastic Properties
III. Inhomogeneous Properties
IV. Summary
References
Fatigue Behavior of Engineering Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Effects
III. Fracture Mechanics and Fatigue Crack Propagation
IV. Fractography
V. Rate Process Approach : Linear Damage Theory
VI. Overview
References
Electronic Properties of Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Organic Crystals
III. Noncrystalline Material
IV. Conductivity in Polymers
V. Photoconductivity and Radiation-Induced Conductivity in Polymers
VI. Energy Transfer in Polymers
VII. Polymer Electrets
VIII. Piezoelectricity and Pyroelectricity in Polymers
IX. Conclusions
References
Electric Breakdown in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Breakdown by Partial Discharges
III. Intrinsic Electric Breakdown
IV. Surface Breakdown
V. Electrochemical Treeing
VI. Conclusions
References
Environmental Degradation
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Oxidation
III. Oxidative Photodegradation
IV. Degradation by Ozone
V. Miscellaneous Degradative Processes
VI. Polymers and the Environment
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 347
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th August 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218335
About the Editor
J. M. Schultz
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.