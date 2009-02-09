Properties of Polymers
4th Edition
Their Correlation with Chemical Structure; their Numerical Estimation and Prediction from Additive Group Contributions
Description
This authoritative, widely cited book has been used all over the world. Properties of Polymers, Fourth Edition incorporates the latest developments in the field while maintaining the core objectives of previous editions: to correlate properties with chemical structure and to describe methods that permit the estimation and prediction of numerical properties from chemical structure, i.e. nearly all properties of the solid, liquid, and dissolved states of polymers.
Key Features
- Extends coverage of critical topics such as electrical and magnetic properties, rheological properties of polymer melts, and environmental behavior and failure
- Discusses liquid crystalline polymers across chapters 6, 15, and 16 for greater breadth and depth of coverage
- Increases the number of supporting illustrations from approximately 250 (in the previous edition) to more than 400 to further aid in visual understanding
Readership
Chemical engineers and polymer technologists; material scientists and material science engineers in the laboratory, in engineering departments and in development teams; graduate and PhD students; scientists active in the polymer field
Table of Contents
Part I. General Introduction: A bird's-eye view of polymer science and engineering. Polymer properties. Typology of polymers. Typology of properties. History.
Part II. Thermophysical properties of polymers. Volumetric properties. Calorimetric properties. Transition temperatures. Cohesive properties and solubility. Interfacial energy properties. Limiting viscosity number (intrinsic viscosity) and related properties of very dilute solutions.
Part III. Properties of polymers in fields of force. Optical properties. Electrical properties. Magnetic properties. Mechanical properties of solid polymers. Acoustic properties.
Part IV. Transport properties of polymers. Rheological properties of polymer melts. Rheological properties of polymer solutions. Transport of thermal energy. Properties determining mass transfer in polymeric systems. Crystallization and recrystallization.
Part V. Properties determining the chemical stability and breakdown of polymers. Thermochemical properties. Thermal decomposition. Chemical degradation. Environmental failure.
Part VI. Polymer properties as an integral concept. Intrinsic properties in retrospect. Processing properties. Product properties (I): mechanical behaviour and failure. Product properties (II): environmental behaviour and failure. An illustrative example of end use properties: article properties of textile products.
Part VII. Comprehensive tables. International system of units (SI). Survey of conversion factors. Values of some fundamental constants. Physical constants of the most important solvents. Physical properties of the most important polymers. Published data on "high performance" polymers. Code symbols for the most important polymers. Trade names and generic names. Survey of group contributions in additive molar quantities. Symbol Index. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1030
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 9th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915104
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080548197
About the Author
D.W. van Krevelen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor-Emeritus, University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands and Former President of AKZO Research and Engineering N.V., Arnhem, The Netherlands
Klaas te Nijenhuis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor-Emeritus, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands