Properties of Polymers - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080548197, 9780080915104

Properties of Polymers

4th Edition

Their Correlation with Chemical Structure; their Numerical Estimation and Prediction from Additive Group Contributions

Authors: D.W. van Krevelen Klaas te Nijenhuis
eBook ISBN: 9780080915104
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080548197
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Page Count: 1030
Description

This authoritative, widely cited book has been used all over the world. Properties of Polymers, Fourth Edition incorporates the latest developments in the field while maintaining the core objectives of previous editions: to correlate properties with chemical structure and to describe methods that permit the estimation and prediction of numerical properties from chemical structure, i.e. nearly all properties of the solid, liquid, and dissolved states of polymers.

Key Features

  • Extends coverage of critical topics such as electrical and magnetic properties, rheological properties of polymer melts, and environmental behavior and failure
  • Discusses liquid crystalline polymers across chapters 6, 15, and 16 for greater breadth and depth of coverage
  • Increases the number of supporting illustrations from approximately 250 (in the previous edition) to more than 400 to further aid in visual understanding

Readership

Chemical engineers and polymer technologists; material scientists and material science engineers in the laboratory, in engineering departments and in development teams; graduate and PhD students; scientists active in the polymer field

Table of Contents

Part I. General Introduction: A bird's-eye view of polymer science and engineering. Polymer properties. Typology of polymers. Typology of properties. History.

Part II. Thermophysical properties of polymers. Volumetric properties. Calorimetric properties. Transition temperatures. Cohesive properties and solubility. Interfacial energy properties. Limiting viscosity number (intrinsic viscosity) and related properties of very dilute solutions.

Part III. Properties of polymers in fields of force. Optical properties. Electrical properties. Magnetic properties. Mechanical properties of solid polymers. Acoustic properties.

Part IV. Transport properties of polymers. Rheological properties of polymer melts. Rheological properties of polymer solutions. Transport of thermal energy. Properties determining mass transfer in polymeric systems. Crystallization and recrystallization.

Part V. Properties determining the chemical stability and breakdown of polymers. Thermochemical properties. Thermal decomposition. Chemical degradation. Environmental failure.

Part VI. Polymer properties as an integral concept. Intrinsic properties in retrospect. Processing properties. Product properties (I): mechanical behaviour and failure. Product properties (II): environmental behaviour and failure. An illustrative example of end use properties: article properties of textile products.

Part VII. Comprehensive tables. International system of units (SI). Survey of conversion factors. Values of some fundamental constants. Physical constants of the most important solvents. Physical properties of the most important polymers. Published data on "high performance" polymers. Code symbols for the most important polymers. Trade names and generic names. Survey of group contributions in additive molar quantities. Symbol Index. Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
1030
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080915104
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080548197

About the Author

D.W. van Krevelen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor-Emeritus, University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands and Former President of AKZO Research and Engineering N.V., Arnhem, The Netherlands

Klaas te Nijenhuis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor-Emeritus, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

