Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume ll—Part A: Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions ponders on high frequency sound waves in gases, liquids, and solids that have been proven as effective tools in examining the molecular, domain wall, and other types of motions. The selection first offers information on the transmission of sound waves in gases at very low pressures and the phenomenological theory of the relaxation phenomena in gases. Topics include free molecule propagation, phenomenological thermodynamics of irreversible processes, and simultaneous multiple relaxation processes. The book then takes a look at relaxation processes in gases, as well as excitation relaxation, molecular theory of relaxation times, and relaxation of a dissociation equilibrium.

The manuscript surveys thermal, structural, and shear relaxation in liquids. Discussions focus on the basic theory for a single chemical reaction, structural viscosity, and cooperative effects on mechanical and dielectric processes. The book also underscores the propagation of ultrasonic waves in electrolytic solutions, including ultrasonic velocity and relaxation processes in electrolytic solutions.

The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in physical acoustics.