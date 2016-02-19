Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume ll—Part A: Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions ponders on high frequency sound waves in gases, liquids, and solids that have been proven as effective tools in examining the molecular, domain wall, and other types of motions.
The selection first offers information on the transmission of sound waves in gases at very low pressures and the phenomenological theory of the relaxation phenomena in gases. Topics include free molecule propagation, phenomenological thermodynamics of irreversible processes, and simultaneous multiple relaxation processes. The book then takes a look at relaxation processes in gases, as well as excitation relaxation, molecular theory of relaxation times, and relaxation of a dissociation equilibrium.
The manuscript surveys thermal, structural, and shear relaxation in liquids. Discussions focus on the basic theory for a single chemical reaction, structural viscosity, and cooperative effects on mechanical and dielectric processes. The book also underscores the propagation of ultrasonic waves in electrolytic solutions, including ultrasonic velocity and relaxation processes in electrolytic solutions.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous and Future Volumes
1. Transmission of Sound Waves in Gases at Very Low Pressures
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Theory
IV. Experimental Methods
V. Results and Discussion
VI. Mixtures
VII. Free-Molecule Propagation
VIII. Appendix: Tables
References
2. Phenomenological Theory of the Relaxation Phenomena in Gases
List of Symbols
I. Introductory Remarks
II. The Phenomenological Thermodynamics of Irreversible Processes
III. Irreversible Processes in Homogeneous Closed Systems and in Free Acoustic Fields
IV. The Single Relaxation Process
V. Simultaneous Multiple Relaxation Processes
VI. Examples of Multiple Relaxations
References
3. Relaxation Processes in Gases
I. Problem Definition and Classification
II. Excitation Relaxation
III. Molecular Theory of Relaxation Times
IV. Relaxation of a Dissociation Equilibrium
V. References
4. Thermal Relaxation in Liquids
I. Introduction
II. Basic Theory For A Single Chemical Reaction
III. The Description and Interpretation of Experimental Results
References
5. Structural and Shear Relaxation in Liquids
I. Introduction
II. Elastic Moduli of Liquids
III. Structural Viscosity
IV.Velocity Dispersion and Absorption Due To Shear And
V. Structural Relaxation
VI.High-Frequency Limiting Moduli of Liquids
VII. Relaxational Behavior of Moduli
VIII. The Relation of Ultrasonic and Dielectric Relaxation Times
IX. Cooperative Effects On Mechanical and Dielectric Processes
References
6. The Propagation of Ultrasonic Waves in Electrolytic Solutions
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Ultrasonic Velocity
III. Relaxation Processes in Electrolytic Solutions
IV. Other Effects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275086