Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228587, 9781483275086

Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9781483275086
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 494
Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume ll—Part A: Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solutions ponders on high frequency sound waves in gases, liquids, and solids that have been proven as effective tools in examining the molecular, domain wall, and other types of motions. The selection first offers information on the transmission of sound waves in gases at very low pressures and the phenomenological theory of the relaxation phenomena in gases. Topics include free molecule propagation, phenomenological thermodynamics of irreversible processes, and simultaneous multiple relaxation processes. The book then takes a look at relaxation processes in gases, as well as excitation relaxation, molecular theory of relaxation times, and relaxation of a dissociation equilibrium.
The manuscript surveys thermal, structural, and shear relaxation in liquids. Discussions focus on the basic theory for a single chemical reaction, structural viscosity, and cooperative effects on mechanical and dielectric processes. The book also underscores the propagation of ultrasonic waves in electrolytic solutions, including ultrasonic velocity and relaxation processes in electrolytic solutions.
The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in physical acoustics.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volumes

1. Transmission of Sound Waves in Gases at Very Low Pressures

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Theory

IV. Experimental Methods

V. Results and Discussion

VI. Mixtures

VII. Free-Molecule Propagation

VIII. Appendix: Tables

References

2. Phenomenological Theory of the Relaxation Phenomena in Gases

List of Symbols

I. Introductory Remarks

II. The Phenomenological Thermodynamics of Irreversible Processes

III. Irreversible Processes in Homogeneous Closed Systems and in Free Acoustic Fields

IV. The Single Relaxation Process

V. Simultaneous Multiple Relaxation Processes

VI. Examples of Multiple Relaxations

References

3. Relaxation Processes in Gases

I. Problem Definition and Classification

II. Excitation Relaxation

III. Molecular Theory of Relaxation Times

IV. Relaxation of a Dissociation Equilibrium

V. References

4. Thermal Relaxation in Liquids

I. Introduction

II. Basic Theory For A Single Chemical Reaction

III. The Description and Interpretation of Experimental Results

References

5. Structural and Shear Relaxation in Liquids

I. Introduction

II. Elastic Moduli of Liquids

III. Structural Viscosity

IV.Velocity Dispersion and Absorption Due To Shear And

V. Structural Relaxation

VI.High-Frequency Limiting Moduli of Liquids

VII. Relaxational Behavior of Moduli

VIII. The Relation of Ultrasonic and Dielectric Relaxation Times

IX. Cooperative Effects On Mechanical and Dielectric Processes

References

6. The Propagation of Ultrasonic Waves in Electrolytic Solutions

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Ultrasonic Velocity

III. Relaxation Processes in Electrolytic Solutions

IV. Other Effects

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
494
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483275086

