Propagation of Radio Waves at Frequencies below 300 Kc/s
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh meeting of the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee, Munich 1962
Description
Propagation of Radio Waves at Frequencies Below 300 KC/S covers the proceedings of the Seventh Meeting at the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee, held in Munich, Germany on September 17-21, 1962.
This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 32 chapters. The first parts deal with research studies concerning the electron density distribution and some properties of the lower ionosphere, as well as the effect of D-layer irregularities on radio wave propagation. The next parts explore the low frequency propagation in the lower ionosphere, the measurement of oblique incidence, and the statistical frequency spectrum of radio noise below 300 kc/s. The remaining chapters discuss the diurnal changes, the statistical prediction, the mode theory, and the propagation of very and extremely low frequency radio waves in the ionosphere. These chapters also examine the Earth resonance.
This book will prove useful to astronomers, astrophysicists, and space scientists.
Table of Contents
Opening Remarks by the Deputy Chairman of the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee
A. The Lower Ionosphere
1. Present Knowledge of the Lowest Ionosphere
2. Electron Density Distribution in the Quiet D-Region Derived from Observations During of Cross-Modulation
3. On Some New Properties of the Lower Ionosphere
4. Analysis of Cross-Modulation by V. A. Bailey's Equation
B. D-Layer Irregularities
5. D-Layer Irregularities and their Effects on Propagation
6. The Nature and Scale Size of Irregularities in the D-Region of the Ionosphere
C. The Lower Ionosphere and Low Frequency Propagation
7. The "Lofti" Experiment
8. Studies of the Echo Polarization from High Gradient Profiles
9. On the Propagation of Long Wavelength Terrestrial Radio Waves—Two Theoretical Techniques
D. Oblique Incidence Measurements
10. Oblique Incidence Pulse Measurements at 100 kc/s
11. The Oblique Reflection of Low Frequency Radio Waves from the Ionosphere
E. Radio Noise Below 300 kc/s
12. The Statistical Frequency Spectrum of Atmospherics
13. Band Emissions at Gyro Frequencies of Ionospheric Ions and "Hiss" Frequencies
14. Characteristics of V.L.F. Atmospheric Noise in the Arctic
15. Continuous Records of Radio Noise in the V.L.F. Band and their Attachment to Sources
F. Very Low Frequency Propagation
16. Diurnal Changes in the Time of Propagation of V.L.F. Waves Over Single Mode Paths
17. The Statistical Prediction of Diurnal Phase Changes
18. The Mode Theory of V.L.F. Radio Propagation for a Spherical Earth and a Concentric Anisotropic Ionosphere
19. Phase Variations in V.L.F. Propagation
20. Propagation of V.L.F. Radio Waves in the Ionosphere
21. Phase Recordings at Boston of Five V.L.F. Stations During the 9th July, 1962, Johnson Island Detonation
22. Recent V.L.F. Work at the US Army Electronics Research and Development Laboratory
G. Extremely Low Frequency Propagation
23. Influence de la Répartition du Courant dans L'Éclair sur son Rayonnement á Grande Distance
24. Extremely Low Frequency Magnetic Waves in an Inhomogeneous Hydromagnetic Medium
25. Influence of the Ionosphere on the Polarization of V.L.F. and E.L.F. Radio Waves
26. Magnetic Records between 0.2 and 30 c/s
H. Earth Resonance
27. Thunderstorm Excitation of the Earth-Ionosphere Cavity
28. Earth-Ionosphere Cavity Resonances and Effective Ionosphere Parameters
29. The Natural E.L.F. Electromagnetic Noise in the Band 2-40 c/s
30. Some Recent Magnetic Field Measurements in the Earth-Ionosphere Resonance Region
31. Notes on Sets of Conjugate Pairs
32. Concluding Remarks
Name Index of Persons and Institutions
Subject Index
Place Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280004