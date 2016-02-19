Propagation of Radio Waves at Frequencies Below 300 KC/S covers the proceedings of the Seventh Meeting at the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee, held in Munich, Germany on September 17-21, 1962.

This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 32 chapters. The first parts deal with research studies concerning the electron density distribution and some properties of the lower ionosphere, as well as the effect of D-layer irregularities on radio wave propagation. The next parts explore the low frequency propagation in the lower ionosphere, the measurement of oblique incidence, and the statistical frequency spectrum of radio noise below 300 kc/s. The remaining chapters discuss the diurnal changes, the statistical prediction, the mode theory, and the propagation of very and extremely low frequency radio waves in the ionosphere. These chapters also examine the Earth resonance.

This book will prove useful to astronomers, astrophysicists, and space scientists.