Promoting the Well-being of the Critical Care Nurse, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323760607

Promoting the Well-being of the Critical Care Nurse, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323760607
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In consultaton with Consulting Editor, Dr. Cynthia Bautista, Dr. Bartos has put together a comprehensive and succint look at strategies to improve wellness for the critical care nurse. Expert authors have submitted clinical review articles on the following topics: Self-Assessments for Mental Wellness in Critical Care; Developing a Wellness Company for Critical Care Nurses; Self-Care Tips and Tricks for the Critical Care Nurse; Building Resilience in the Critical Care Nurse; The Impact of Rotating Shift Work on Self-Care Behaviors of the Critical Care Nurse; Mitigating the Stress of the Critical Care Nurse; Building a Program of Wellness for Critical Care Nurses; Evaluating the Secondary Stress of Critical Care Providers; Compassion Fatigue in the Intensive Care Unit; Creativity as a Means of Self-Care for Trauma ICU Nurses; and Supporting Self-Care Behaviors throughout the Critical Care Bereavement Process. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve self-care behaviors and mental wellness.

