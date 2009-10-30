Promoting Health
4th Edition
The Primary Health Care Approach
Authors: Lyn Talbot Glenda Verrinder Glenda Verrinder
eBook ISBN: 9780729579247
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2009
Page Count: 320
Description
The new edition will provide readily accessible material for public health educators and practitioners, in a number of professions, who are increasingly being required to address the challenges emerging from the inter-related impacts of the social and environmental factors impacting on health in an era of globalisation.
About the Author
Lyn Talbot
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate and Community Planner – Strategy, City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo, VIC
Glenda Verrinder
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Rural Health School, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Bendigo, VIC
