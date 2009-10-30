Promoting Health - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729539241, 9780729579247

Promoting Health

4th Edition

The Primary Health Care Approach

Authors: Lyn Talbot Glenda Verrinder Glenda Verrinder
eBook ISBN: 9780729579247
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2009
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new edition will provide readily accessible material for public health educators and practitioners, in a number of professions, who are increasingly being required to address the challenges emerging from the inter-related impacts of the social and environmental factors impacting on health in an era of globalisation.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579247

About the Author

Lyn Talbot

Affiliations and Expertise

Corporate and Community Planner – Strategy, City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo, VIC

Glenda Verrinder

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Rural Health School, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Bendigo, VIC

Glenda Verrinder

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, La Trobe Rural Health School, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University, Bendigo, VIC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.