Promoting Health: A Practical Guide

This title is now out of print. A new version with e-book is available under ISBN 9780702044564.

Promoting Health is a seminal text that has been used in the training and education of health promoters over the last 25 years and has shaped health promotion practice in the UK. This 6th edition has undergone significant revision by a new author, Angela Scriven, a leading academic widely published in the health-promotion field, bringing it up to date with current practice.

The text provides an accessible practical guide for all those involved in health promotion. Concerned with the what, why, who and how of health promotion, it is invaluable to students of the discipline.