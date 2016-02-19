Promoting Adolescent Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121773809, 9781483276328

Promoting Adolescent Health

1st Edition

A Dialog on Research and Practice

Editors: Thomas J. Coates Anne C. Petersen Cheryl Perry
eBook ISBN: 9781483276328
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 504
Description

Promoting Adolescent Health: A Dialog on Research and Practice is a collection of essays that discusses the insights provided by professionals into the problems of encouraging adolescent health. The book presents the open dialog between the views of pediatrics, cardiologists, psychologists, health educators, sociologists, and nutrition scientists.

The text gives discussions from a variety of perspectives on each of six problem areas: smoking, drugs and alcohol, sexuality, coronary risk factors, health-risk eating behaviors, and chronic disease. It also discusses the factors influential in smoking onset and describes the examination of health education and health promotion, adolescent medicine, developmental psychology, education, and research methodology.

The book will provide valuable insights for anthropologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, students, and researchers in the field of adolescent behaviors.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

I. Crossing the Barriers

1. Crossing the Barriers

2. Adolescent Health: Issues and Challenges

3. Adolescent Health in the United States as We Enter the 1980s

4. Developmental Issues in Adolescent Health

5. Adolescent Health: An Educational-Ecological Perspective

6. Investigating Adolescent Health Promotion: Crossing Research Barriers

II. Smoking

Introduction and Overview

7. Control and Prevention of Smoking in Adolescents: A Psychosocial Perspective

8. Broadening the Focus of Smoking Prevention Strategies 137

9. Untested and Erroneous Assumptions Underlying Antismoking Programs

III. Drugs and Alcohol

Introduction and Overview

10. The Prevention of Teenage Substance Use: Longitudinal Research and Strategy

11. Adolescent Drinking: Issues and Research 201

12. Issues in the Development of Effective Prevention Practices 225

IV. Sexuality

Introduction and Overview

13. Adolescent Sexuality

14. Adolescents as Parents: Possible Long-Range Implications

15. Adolescent Sexuality: Whose Responsibility Is It?

V. Coronary Risk Factors

Introduction and Overview

16. Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Children and Coronary-Related Behavior

17. Stress and Heart Disease: Does Blood Pressure Reactivity Offer a Link?

VI. Health-Risk Eating Behaviors

Introduction and Overview

18. Dietary Studies of Infants and Children: The Bogalusa Heart Study

19. Nutrition Education Research: Fast or Famine?

20. Factors Influencing Dietary Habits: Experiences of the Oslo Youth Study

21. Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia

VII. Chronic Disorders and Chronicity

Introduction and Overview

22. Conceptual Barriers to the Treatment of Chronic Disease: Using Pediatric Hypertension as an Example

23. Living with Chronic Illness

VIII. Critical Issues in Research on Adolescent Health Promotion

24. Critical Issues in Research on Adolescent Health Promotion

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Thomas J. Coates

Anne C. Petersen

Cheryl Perry

