Promoting Adolescent Health: A Dialog on Research and Practice is a collection of essays that discusses the insights provided by professionals into the problems of encouraging adolescent health. The book presents the open dialog between the views of pediatrics, cardiologists, psychologists, health educators, sociologists, and nutrition scientists.

The text gives discussions from a variety of perspectives on each of six problem areas: smoking, drugs and alcohol, sexuality, coronary risk factors, health-risk eating behaviors, and chronic disease. It also discusses the factors influential in smoking onset and describes the examination of health education and health promotion, adolescent medicine, developmental psychology, education, and research methodology.

The book will provide valuable insights for anthropologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, students, and researchers in the field of adolescent behaviors.