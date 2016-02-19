Promoting Adolescent Health
1st Edition
A Dialog on Research and Practice
Description
Promoting Adolescent Health: A Dialog on Research and Practice is a collection of essays that discusses the insights provided by professionals into the problems of encouraging adolescent health. The book presents the open dialog between the views of pediatrics, cardiologists, psychologists, health educators, sociologists, and nutrition scientists.
The text gives discussions from a variety of perspectives on each of six problem areas: smoking, drugs and alcohol, sexuality, coronary risk factors, health-risk eating behaviors, and chronic disease. It also discusses the factors influential in smoking onset and describes the examination of health education and health promotion, adolescent medicine, developmental psychology, education, and research methodology.
The book will provide valuable insights for anthropologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, students, and researchers in the field of adolescent behaviors.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. Crossing the Barriers
1. Crossing the Barriers
2. Adolescent Health: Issues and Challenges
3. Adolescent Health in the United States as We Enter the 1980s
4. Developmental Issues in Adolescent Health
5. Adolescent Health: An Educational-Ecological Perspective
6. Investigating Adolescent Health Promotion: Crossing Research Barriers
II. Smoking
Introduction and Overview
7. Control and Prevention of Smoking in Adolescents: A Psychosocial Perspective
8. Broadening the Focus of Smoking Prevention Strategies 137
9. Untested and Erroneous Assumptions Underlying Antismoking Programs
III. Drugs and Alcohol
Introduction and Overview
10. The Prevention of Teenage Substance Use: Longitudinal Research and Strategy
11. Adolescent Drinking: Issues and Research 201
12. Issues in the Development of Effective Prevention Practices 225
IV. Sexuality
Introduction and Overview
13. Adolescent Sexuality
14. Adolescents as Parents: Possible Long-Range Implications
15. Adolescent Sexuality: Whose Responsibility Is It?
V. Coronary Risk Factors
Introduction and Overview
16. Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Children and Coronary-Related Behavior
17. Stress and Heart Disease: Does Blood Pressure Reactivity Offer a Link?
VI. Health-Risk Eating Behaviors
Introduction and Overview
18. Dietary Studies of Infants and Children: The Bogalusa Heart Study
19. Nutrition Education Research: Fast or Famine?
20. Factors Influencing Dietary Habits: Experiences of the Oslo Youth Study
21. Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia
VII. Chronic Disorders and Chronicity
Introduction and Overview
22. Conceptual Barriers to the Treatment of Chronic Disease: Using Pediatric Hypertension as an Example
23. Living with Chronic Illness
VIII. Critical Issues in Research on Adolescent Health Promotion
24. Critical Issues in Research on Adolescent Health Promotion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276328