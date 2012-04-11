Prometheus Assessed?
1st Edition
Research Measurement, Peer Review, and Citation Analysis
Description
This book examines the problems, pitfalls and opportunities of different models of assessing research quality, drawing on studies from around the world. Aimed at academics, education officials and public servants, key features include an overview of the argument of whether research should be assessed and how research quality should be determined. Prometheus Assessed? offers a survey of research assessment models in the US, UK, Japan and New Zealand and includes an examination of citation analysis and comparison between the different models.
Key Features
- Should research be assessed and what is research quality?
- Survey of research assessment models in US, UK, Japan and New Zealand
- Examination of citation analysis
Readership
Academics, education officials and public servants, and university administrators
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
About the authors
Chapter 1: Prometheus assessed?
Abstract:
Bibliometric measures
Panel review models
Decentralised models
But models overlap
The philosophy of science and research assessment
What use, if any, is the philosophy of science to research assessment?
Prometheus assessed – towards a study of the processes and assessment of research
Chapter 2: Publication, citation and bibliometric assessment of research
Abstract:
Publication and its centrality to research assessment
Judging research by publication outlet
Measuring publication
Ranking journals – impact factor and professional association listings
Citation analysis
Limitations to citations
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Peer review, refereeing and their discontents: a failed model or simply the least worst option?
Abstract:
The development of the refereeing process
The process of review
Valuing peer review
Questions and problems regarding peer review and refereeing
Conclusion: is refereeing a failed model? Or just the least worst option?
Chapter 4: From the Research Assessment Exercise to the Research Excellence Framework: changing assessment models in the United Kingdom?
Abstract:
Research and science in the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom university system
The Research Assessment Exercise
Evolution of the RAE
Process and cost of the RAE
Evaluating the RAE
The Research Excellence Framework
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Perils of peer review in a small country? The Performance Based Research Fund in New Zealand
Abstract:
Higher education policy framework
The Performance Based Research Fund – design and operation
Quality assessment process
PBRF panel process
An evaluation of the PBRF by surveying panel members
Assessing research outputs
Assessing peer esteem
Contribution to research environment
Respondents’ views of what makes an ‘A’ researcher
The process of assessment
Respondents’ view of the PBRF scheme
Assessing the assessors
Results
Evaluating the PBRF
Conclusion: limitations of the PBRF and suggested improvements
Chapter 6: Research evaluation in Japan: the case of the National University Corporations
Abstract:
Research in Japan
The Japanese university system
Research assessment and national universities
Evaluating the performance of the national universities
Implementation and results
Analysis and hypotheses
Discussion
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Conclusion: Prometheus assessed and lessons for research assessment
Abstract:
Research and university evaluation in the United States
Assessing research – investigating the issues
Peer and panel review
Problems of group decision-making
Disciplinary power, panel review and citation analysis
Bureaucratic control and research assessment
The dichotomy between bibliometric and panel assessment is a false one
Impact, relevance and new directions in research assessment
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 11th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633015
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345893
About the Author
Shaun Goldfinch
Shaun Goldfinch is an Associate Professor at the Nottingham University Business School, University of Nottingham.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK
Kiyoshi Yamamoto
Kiyoshi Yamamoto is a Professor at the University of Tokyo and the Center for National University Finance and Management, Tokyo.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tokyo, Japan
Reviews
This excellent book fills a glaring gap in literature and is packed full of research into researcher and university performance assessment. It takes a no-holds-barred approach to investigating and teasing apart the different methods for research assessment, showing the perils and pitfalls of each and just how shaky the foundations for assessment really are. The case studies of Britain, Japan and New Zealand are particularly illuminating. The book is a must read for those subject to the ever-present regulation of publishing and research activity through peer-review and other methods of triage. It should be on the desk of every university Vice-Chancellor and President, as well as all tertiary education and research policy makers., Robin Gauld, Professor of Health Policy, University of Otago Medical School, New Zealand