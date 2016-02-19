Proliferation, Plutonium and Policy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238722, 9781483152479

Proliferation, Plutonium and Policy

1st Edition

Institutional and Technological Impediments to Nuclear Weapons Propagation

Authors: Alexander De Volpi
eBook ISBN: 9781483152479
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 386
Description

Proliferation, Plutonium and Policy/Institutional and Technological Impediments to Nuclear Weapons Propagation provides a comprehensive account of the political and technological aspects of nuclear weapons proliferation. The technical feasibility of denaturing plutonium is addressed and the extent of the weapons proliferation problem is analyzed. Strategies for minimizing nuclear weapons propagation are recommended. This book is comprised of four chapters and opens with an overview of nuclear fission and the problem of nuclear weapons proliferation, paying particular attention to the importance of international agreements and safeguards in achieving a meaningful (but non-zero) level of restraint on nuclear weapons proliferation. The next chapter considers the use of denatured plutonium and other fission reactor byproducts as a technological option for mitigating proliferation problems. The impact of denatured plutonium on the global operation of nuclear reactors is also discussed. The final chapter assesses the major implications of all proliferation problems within the framework of a sound antiproliferation strategy. This monograph will be of interest to political scientists, policymakers, diplomats, and government officials.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Tables

List of Figures

Chapter I: Nuclear Agony: A Perspective about Nuclear Weapons and Their Proliferation

Nuclear Fission Fundamentals

Risk of "Legitimate" Use of Nuclear Weapons

Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Magnitudes and Motivations

Acquisition of Nuclear Weapons

Unsanctioned Diversion

Threshold States

The Time Factor

The Motivational Factors

Conclusions about Proliferation

Chapter II: Technology to Impede Proliferation

Section A: Technology Survey

Weapons Security

Technology Control

Resource Controls

Nonnuclear Energy

Nuclear Power Fuel Cycle

Section Β: Denaturing Plutonium

Weapons Configuration

Plutonium Characteristics

Fission-Explosive Characteristics

Critical Mass Data

Neutron Emission

Radiation Heating

Weapons Characteristics

Weapons Testing

Thermonuclear Weapons

Radiation-Dispersal Devices

Net Effect of Isotopically Denaturing Plutonium

Denaturing Uranium

Other Forms of Denaturing

Reversibility

Reactor Requirements

Supply of Denaturant

Effect on Safeguards

Regeneration

Further Research

Discussion

Technology Conclusions

Chapter III: Impact of Denatured Plutonium upon Worldwide Reactor Operation

Reactors

Reprocessing

Supplying Denaturant

Safeguards

Waste Recycle and Disposal

Cost Impact

Nuclear and Nonnuclear Alternatives

Discussion

Implementation Scenario

Resultant Impact

Chapter IV: Policy Ramifications

Decision-Making

National Priorities

International Agreements

Denaturant Supply

Implementation Perspective

Risk Assessment

Other Goals

Verification

U.S. Non-Proliferation Act

Comprehensive Antiproliferation Program

Responsibilities

Summing-Up

Conclusions and Summaries

Selected Conclusions

Nontechnical Summary

Technical Summary

Disclaimer

Appendices

A: Critical Mass Curves

B: Fuel Cycle Work Sheets

C: Denaturant Logistics

Potential Supply

Potential Demand

Denaturant Production

Small Power Reactors

Guidelines

Conclusions

D: Weaknesses of Various Antiproliferation Methods

Overt Governmentally-Sanctioned Diversion

Covert Governmentally-Sanctioned Diversion

Nongovernmental (Unsanctioned) Diversion

Prediversion Actions

E: Comparative Effectiveness of Antiproliferation Methods

Constraints Applied In Tables E-1 through E-4

F: Differences in Interpretation or Emphasis

Nuclear Weapons Technology

The Adaptability of Fissile Materials to Nuclear Explosives

International Safeguards and Nuclear Industry

Willrich and Taylor

Nuclear Safeguards

Laurence Livermore Laboratory Report

A Nuclear-Armed Crowd

Greenwood, Feiveson and Taylor

The Ford Foundation/Mitre Report

Aps Study on the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Remarks of Victor Gilinsky

Feiveson

Unpublished Objections

The Semantics of Denaturing

Conclusions

G: A Synopsis of the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons

H: Radiation Heating and Predetonation Supplement

Thermal Analysis

Energy-Release Analysis

I: Decision-Making Processes

J: Statement Resulting from International Scientific Forum

K: Summary of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Act of 1978

L: Technical Factors Affecting Explosive-Yield of Plutonium

Basis for Risk Assessment

Reference Yields

Reactivity Insertion Rates and Durations

Parametric Relationships

Critical Mass

Phase Change

Radial Compression

Subcritical Multiplication

Predetonation

Minimum Yield

Generation Time

Reactivity Limit

Surface Leakage

Net Yield

Yield/Mass

M: Recommendations of the Atlantic Council Policy Paper

Glossary

Acronyms and Abbreviations

References

Index

About the Author

About the Author

Alexander De Volpi

