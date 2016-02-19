Proliferation, Plutonium and Policy
Proliferation, Plutonium and Policy/Institutional and Technological Impediments to Nuclear Weapons Propagation provides a comprehensive account of the political and technological aspects of nuclear weapons proliferation. The technical feasibility of denaturing plutonium is addressed and the extent of the weapons proliferation problem is analyzed. Strategies for minimizing nuclear weapons propagation are recommended. This book is comprised of four chapters and opens with an overview of nuclear fission and the problem of nuclear weapons proliferation, paying particular attention to the importance of international agreements and safeguards in achieving a meaningful (but non-zero) level of restraint on nuclear weapons proliferation. The next chapter considers the use of denatured plutonium and other fission reactor byproducts as a technological option for mitigating proliferation problems. The impact of denatured plutonium on the global operation of nuclear reactors is also discussed. The final chapter assesses the major implications of all proliferation problems within the framework of a sound antiproliferation strategy. This monograph will be of interest to political scientists, policymakers, diplomats, and government officials.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Tables
List of Figures
Chapter I: Nuclear Agony: A Perspective about Nuclear Weapons and Their Proliferation
Nuclear Fission Fundamentals
Risk of "Legitimate" Use of Nuclear Weapons
Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Magnitudes and Motivations
Acquisition of Nuclear Weapons
Unsanctioned Diversion
Threshold States
The Time Factor
The Motivational Factors
Conclusions about Proliferation
Chapter II: Technology to Impede Proliferation
Section A: Technology Survey
Weapons Security
Technology Control
Resource Controls
Nonnuclear Energy
Nuclear Power Fuel Cycle
Section Β: Denaturing Plutonium
Weapons Configuration
Plutonium Characteristics
Fission-Explosive Characteristics
Critical Mass Data
Neutron Emission
Radiation Heating
Weapons Characteristics
Weapons Testing
Thermonuclear Weapons
Radiation-Dispersal Devices
Net Effect of Isotopically Denaturing Plutonium
Denaturing Uranium
Other Forms of Denaturing
Reversibility
Reactor Requirements
Supply of Denaturant
Effect on Safeguards
Regeneration
Further Research
Discussion
Technology Conclusions
Chapter III: Impact of Denatured Plutonium upon Worldwide Reactor Operation
Reactors
Reprocessing
Supplying Denaturant
Safeguards
Waste Recycle and Disposal
Cost Impact
Nuclear and Nonnuclear Alternatives
Discussion
Implementation Scenario
Resultant Impact
Chapter IV: Policy Ramifications
Decision-Making
National Priorities
International Agreements
Denaturant Supply
Implementation Perspective
Risk Assessment
Other Goals
Verification
U.S. Non-Proliferation Act
Comprehensive Antiproliferation Program
Responsibilities
Summing-Up
Conclusions and Summaries
Selected Conclusions
Nontechnical Summary
Technical Summary
Disclaimer
Appendices
A: Critical Mass Curves
B: Fuel Cycle Work Sheets
C: Denaturant Logistics
Potential Supply
Potential Demand
Denaturant Production
Small Power Reactors
Guidelines
Conclusions
D: Weaknesses of Various Antiproliferation Methods
Overt Governmentally-Sanctioned Diversion
Covert Governmentally-Sanctioned Diversion
Nongovernmental (Unsanctioned) Diversion
Prediversion Actions
E: Comparative Effectiveness of Antiproliferation Methods
Constraints Applied In Tables E-1 through E-4
F: Differences in Interpretation or Emphasis
Nuclear Weapons Technology
The Adaptability of Fissile Materials to Nuclear Explosives
International Safeguards and Nuclear Industry
Willrich and Taylor
Nuclear Safeguards
Laurence Livermore Laboratory Report
A Nuclear-Armed Crowd
Greenwood, Feiveson and Taylor
The Ford Foundation/Mitre Report
Aps Study on the Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Remarks of Victor Gilinsky
Feiveson
Unpublished Objections
The Semantics of Denaturing
Conclusions
G: A Synopsis of the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons
H: Radiation Heating and Predetonation Supplement
Thermal Analysis
Energy-Release Analysis
I: Decision-Making Processes
J: Statement Resulting from International Scientific Forum
K: Summary of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Act of 1978
L: Technical Factors Affecting Explosive-Yield of Plutonium
Basis for Risk Assessment
Reference Yields
Reactivity Insertion Rates and Durations
Parametric Relationships
Critical Mass
Phase Change
Radial Compression
Subcritical Multiplication
Predetonation
Minimum Yield
Generation Time
Reactivity Limit
Surface Leakage
Net Yield
Yield/Mass
M: Recommendations of the Atlantic Council Policy Paper
Glossary
Acronyms and Abbreviations
References
Index
About the Author
