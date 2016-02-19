Prolactin
1st Edition
Description
Hormonal Proteins and Peptides: Prolactin, Volume VIII focuses on the broad spectrum of biological activities of prolactin among the vertebrates. This book discusses the function of prolactin in stimulating crop milk formation in birds as well as in inducing incubation behavior in the ring dove. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the chemistry of prolactin and its role on normal mammary gland growth and function. This text then explores the prolactin effects in tumor induction and growth. Other chapters review the status of the evolutionary biology and comparative endocrinology of prolactin. This book discusses as well the nature of prolactin cells, the control of prolactin secretion, and the nature of the prolactins from various vertebrate sources. The final chapter considers the significant advances in gonadotropins, including prolactin, follitropin, relaxin, and lutropin. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, endocrinologists, zoologists, embryologists, physicians, and medical health professionals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 The Chemistry of Prolactin
I. Introduction
II. Isolation Procedures
III. Characterization of Ovine and Porcine Prolactin
IV. Alkaline Titration by CD and Fluorescence in Comparison with HGH and HCS
V. Immunochemical Properties
VI. Primary Structure
VII. Effect of Various Treatments on Prolactin Activity
VIII. Topographical Location of Functional (Exposed) Residues by Reactions with Specific Reagents
IX. Reaction with 2-(2-Nitrophenylsulfenyl)-3-Methyl-3-Bromoindoleamine (BNPS-Skatole)
X. Two Fragments from Fibrinolysis Digests and Their Recombination to Generate Full Immunoreactivity
XI. Synthesis of Ovine Prolactin Fragments
XII. Isolation and Properties of Fish Prolactin
XIII. Concluding Remarks
References
2 The Role of Prolactin in Normal Mammary Gland Growth and Function
I. Introduction
II. Hormonal Requirements
III. Effect of Prolactin on Lactogenesis in Organ Culture
IV. Mechanism of Action of Prolactin
V. Effect of Hormones on Growth in Organ Culture
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
3 Mammotropin Effects in Tumor Induction and Growth
I. Introduction
II. Mammotropin: Nature and Origin
III. Mammotropin and Mammary Cancer
IV. Mammotropin and Other Neoplasms
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Comparative Endocrinology of Prolactin
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Origin of Prolactin
III. Reproductive Effects
IV. Effect of Prolactin on Structures Relating to Care of Young
V. Prolactin and Osmoregulation
VI. Growth and Differentiation
VII. Metabolic Actions
VIII. Behavioral Effects
IX. Miscellaneous Effects of Prolactin
X. Interaction of Prolactin with Other Hormones
XI. Control of Prolactin Secretion
XII. Evolution of Prolactin
XIII. Concluding Remarks
XIV. Addendum
References
5 Reflections on the Life and Works of F.L. Hisaw and H.B. van Dyke: Two Pioneers in Research on the Reproductive Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Frederick Lee Hisaw
III. Harry Benjamin van Dyke
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th June 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159258