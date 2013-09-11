Projeto e Modelagem de Banco de Dados
1st Edition
Tradução da 5ª Edição
A tecnologia de projeto de banco de dados passou por uma evolução significativa nos últimos anos, à medida que as aplicações comerciais têm sido dominadas pelo modelo de dados relacional e por sistemas de bancos de dados relacionais. O modelo relacional tem permitido que o projetista de banco de dados focalize separadamente o projeto lógico - definindo os relacionamentos de dados e tabelas - e o projeto físico - armazenando e recuperando dados do repositório físico de forma eficiente.
Em Projeto e Modelagem de Banco de dados, o leitor inicia a discussão do projeto lógico de banco de dados com a abordagem entidade-relacionamento (ER) para a especificação de requisitos de dados e modelagem conceitual. Depois é oferecida uma visão detalhada de uma outra abordagem dominante de modelagem de dados, a Unified Modeling Language (UML). As duas abordagens são usadas em todo o texto para todos os exemplos de modelagem de dados, de modo que o leitor pode selecionar qualquer uma (ou ambas) para ajudar a acompanhar a metodologia do projeto lógico. A discussão sobre os princípios básicos é complementada por exemplos comuns, baseados nas experiências reais.
- 328
- Portuguese
- © Elsevier Editora Ltda. 2014
- 11th September 2013
- Elsevier Editora Ltda.
- 9788535264456
Sam Lightstone
Sam Lightstone is a Senior Technical Staff Member and Development Manager with IBM’s DB2 product development team. His work includes numerous topics in autonomic computing and relational database management systems. He is cofounder and leader of DB2’s autonomic computing R&D effort. He is Chair of the IEEE Data Engineering Workgroup on Self Managing Database Systems and a member of the IEEE Computer Society Task Force on Autonomous and Autonomic Computing. In 2003 he was elected to the Canadian Technical Excellence Council, the Canadian affiliate of the IBM Academy of Technology. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 25 patents and patents pending; he has published widely on autonomic computing for relational database systems. He has been with IBM since 1991.
IBM, Toronto, Canada
Toby Teorey
Toby J. Teorey is a professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and a Ph.D. in computer sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was general chair of the 1981 ACM SIGMOD Conference and program chair for the 1991 Entity-Relationship Conference. Professor Teorey’s current research focuses on database design and data warehousing, OLAP, advanced database systems, and performance of computer networks. He is a member of the ACM and the IEEE Computer Society.
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Tom Nadeau
Tom Nadeau is the founder of Aladdin Software (aladdinsoftware.com) and works in the area of data and text mining. He received his B.S. degree in computer science and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His technical interests include data warehousing, OLAP, data mining and machine learning. He won the best paper award at the 2001 IBM CASCON Conference.
Ubiquiti Inc., Ann Arbor, MI
H.V. Jagadish
H.V. Jagadish is a professor in EE and CS at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he is part of the database group affiliated with the bioinformatics program and the Center for Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics. Prior to joining the Michigan faculty, he spent over a decade at AT&T Bell Laboratories as a research scientist where he became head of the Database division.
Univ of Mich, Ann Arbor (EE/CS dept)