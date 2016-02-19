Projective Transformations
1st Edition
Geometric Transformations
Description
Geometric Transformations, Volume 2: Projective Transformations focuses on collinearity-preserving transformations of the projective plane.
The book first offers information on projective transformations, as well as the concept of a projective plane, definition of a projective mapping, fundamental theorems on projective transformations, cross ratio, and harmonic sets. Examples of projective transformations, projective transformations in coordinates, quadratic curves in the projective plane, and projective transformations of space are also discussed.
The text then examines inversion, including the power of a point with respect to a circle, definition and properties of inversion, and circle transformations and the fundamental theorem. The manuscript elaborates on the principle of duality.
The manuscript is designed for use in geometry seminars in universities and teacher-training colleges. The text can also be used as supplementary reading by high school teachers who want to extend their range of knowledge on projective transformations.
Table of Contents
Preface to Volume 2 of the English Edition
Translator's Note
Preface to The Russian Edition
Chapter I. Projective Transformations
1. The Concept of a Projective Plane
2. Definition of a Projective Mapping
3. Two Fundamental Theorems on Projective Transformations
4. Cross Ratio
5. Harmonic Sets
6. Examples of Projective Transformations
7. Projective Transformation in Coordinates
8. Huadratic Curves in the Projective Plane
9. Projective Transformation of Space
Appendix 1 to Chapter I. The Topology of the Projective Plane
Chapter II. Inversion
10. The Power of a Point with Respect to a Circle
11. Definition of Inversion
12. Properties of Inversion
13. Circle Transformations and the Fundamental Theorem
Appendix 2 to Chapter I. Principle of Duality
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261492