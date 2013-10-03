Project Management, Planning and Control - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780080983240, 9780080983219

Project Management, Planning and Control

6th Edition

Managing Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing Projects to PMI, APM and BSI Standards

Authors: Albert Lester
eBook ISBN: 9780080983219
Paperback ISBN: 9780080983240
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd October 2013
Page Count: 592
Description

Covering the principles and techniques you need to successfully manage an engineering or technical project from start to finish, Project Management, Planning and Control is an established and widely recommended project management handbook.

With clear and detailed coverage of planning, scheduling and control, which can pose particular challenges in engineering environments, this sixth edition includes new chapters on Agile project management and project governance, more real-life examples and updated software information.

Ideal for those studying for Project Management Professional (PMP) qualifications, Project Management, Planning and Control is aligned with the latest Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) for both the Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Association of Project Management (APM), and includes questions and answers to help you test your understanding. It is also updated to match the latest BS 6079 standard for project management in construction.

Key Features

  • Focused on the needs and challenges of project managers in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and closely aligned to the content of the APM and PMI ‘bodies of knowledge’.
  • Structured according to the logical sequence of a major project, with a strong focus on planning, scheduling, budgeting, and control—critical elements in the management of engineering projects.
  • Includes project management questions and answers, compiled by a former APM exam assessor, to help you test your knowledge and prepare for professional examinations.

Readership

Project and contract managers, planning engineers and program managers in the engineering, construction and manufacturing sectors; Those studying for professional project management qualifications through the PMI and APM; Students on project management courses as part of broader undergraduate and graduate programs.

Table of Contents

Preface

Foreword to the First Edition

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Project Definition

Abstract

Project Definition

Time-Bound Project

Cost-Bound Project

Performance (Quality)-Bound Project

Safety-Bound Project

Chapter 2. Project Management

Abstract

Project Manager

Chapter 3. Programme and Portfolio Management

Abstract

Portfolio Management

Chapter 4. Project Context (Project Environment)

Abstract

Political

Economic

Social (or Sociological)

Technical

Legal

Environmental

Chapter 5. Business Case

Abstract

The Project Sponsor

Requirements Management

Chapter 6. Investment Appraisal

Abstract

Project Viability

Chapter 7. Stakeholder Management

Abstract

Direct Stakeholders

Indirect Stakeholders

Chapter 8. Project Success Criteria

Abstract

Key Performance Indicators

Chapter 9. Organization Structures

Abstract

Functional Organization

Matrix Organization

Project Organization (Taskforce)

Chapter 10. Organization Roles

Abstract

Chapter 11. Project Life Cycles

Abstract

Chapter 12. Work Breakdown Structures

Abstract

Responsibility Matrix

Chapter 13. Estimating

Abstract

Subjective

Parametric

Comparative (By Analogy)

Analytical

Chapter 14. Project Management Plan

Abstract

Methods and Procedures

Chapter 15. Risk Management

Abstract

Stage 1: Risk Awareness

Stage 2: Risk Identification

Stage 3: Risk Assessment

Stage 4: Risk Evaluation

Stage 5: Risk Management

Monitoring

Example of Effective Risk Management

Positive Risk or Opportunity

Chapter 16. Quality Management

Abstract

History

Quality Management Definitions

Explanation of the Definitions

Chapter 17. Change Management

Abstract

Document Control

Issue Management

Chapter 18. Configuration Management

Abstract

Chapter 19. Basic Network Principles

Abstract

Network Analysis

The Network

Durations

Numbering

Hammocks

Precedence or Activity on Node (AoN) Diagrams

Bar (Gantt) Charts

Time Scale Networks and Linked Bar Charts

Chapter 20. Planning Blocks and Subdivision of Blocks

Abstract

Pharmaceutical Factory

New Housing Estate

Portland Cement Factory

Oil Terminal

Multi-Storey Block of Offices

Colliery Surface Reconstruction

Bitumen Refinery

Typical Manufacturing Unit

Subdivision of Blocks

Chapter 21. Arithmetical Analysis and Floats

Abstract

Arithmetical Analysis

Critical Path

Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM)

Chapter 22. The Case for Manual Analysis

Abstract

The Planner

The Role of the Computer

Preparation of the Network

Typical Site Problems

The NEDO (National Economic Development Office) Report

Chapter 23. Lester Diagram

Abstract

Summary

Chapter 24. Graphical and Computer Analysis

Abstract

Graphical Analysis

Computer Analysis

History

Chapter 25. Milestones and Line of Balance

Abstract

Milestones

Line of Balance

Chapter 26. Simple Examples

Abstract

Example 1

Example 2

Example 3

Summary of Operation

Example 4 (Using Manual Techniques)

Chapter 27. Progress Reporting

Abstract

Feedback

Chapter 28. Project Management and Network Planning

Abstract

Responsibilities of the Project Managers

Information from Network

Site-Preparation Contract

Confidence in Plan

Network and Method Statements

Integrated Systems

Networks and Claims

Chapter 29. Network Applications Outside the Construction Industry

Abstract

Bringing a New Product onto the Market

Moving a Factory

Centrifugal Pump Manufacture

Planning a Mail Order Campaign

Manufacture of a Package Boiler

Manufacture of a Cast Machined Part

Chapter 30. Resource Loading

Abstract

The Alternative Approach

Chapter 31. Cash Flow Forecasting

Abstract

Example of Cash Flow Forecasting

Chapter 32. Cost Control and EVA

Abstract

SMAC – Manhour Control

Summary of Advantages

EVA for Civil Engineering Projects

Chapter 33. Control Graphs and Reports

Abstract

Overall Project Completion

Earned Schedule

Integrated Computer Systems

Chapter 34. Procurement

Abstract

Procurement Strategy

Pre-Tender Survey

Bidder Selection

Request for Quotation (RfQ)

Tender Evaluation

Purchase Order

Expediting, Monitoring, and Inspection

Shipping and Storage

Erection and Installation

Commissioning and Handover

Types of Contracts

Good letter

Bad letter

Sub-Contracts

Sub-Contract Documents

Insurance

Discounts

Counter-Trade

Incoterms

Chapter 35. Value Management

Abstract

Chapter 36. Health and Safety and Environment

Abstract

CDM Regulations

Health and Safety Plan

Health and Safety File

Warning Signs

Chapter 37. Information Management

Abstract

Objectives and Purpose

Chapter 38. Communication

Abstract

Cultural Differences, Language Differences, Pronunciation, Translation, and Technical Jargon

Geographical Separation, Location Equipment, or Transmission Failure

Misunderstanding, Attitude, Perception, Selective Listening, Assumptions, Hidden Agendas

Poor Leadership, Unclear Instructions, Unclear Objectives, Unnecessarily Long Messages, Withholding of Information

Chapter 39. Team Building and Motivation

Abstract

Team Development

The Belbin Team Types

Motivation

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs

Herzberg’s Motivational Hygiene Theory

Chapter 40. Leadership

Abstract

Situational Leadership

Professionalism and Ethics

Chapter 41. Negotiation

Abstract

Phase 1: Preparation

Phase 2: Planning

Phase 3: Introductions

Phase 4: Opening Proposal

Phase 5: Bargaining

Phase 6: Agreement

Phase 7: Finalizing

Chapter 42. Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution

Abstract

Conciliation

Mediation

Adjudication

Arbitration

Litigation

Chapter 43. Governance

Abstract

Governance of Project Management (GoPM)

Chapter 44. Project Close-Out and Handover

Abstract

Close-Out

Handover

Chapter 45. Project Close-Out Report and Review

Abstract

Close-Out Report

Close-Out Review

Chapter 46. Stages and Sequence

Summary of Project Stages and Sequence

Project Stage Control Techniques

Chapter 47. Worked Example 1: Bungalow

Design and Construction Philosophy

Chapter 48. Worked Example 2: Pumping Installation

Design and Construction Philosophy

Cash Flow

Chapter 49. Worked Example 3: Motor Car

Summary

Chapter 50. Worked Example 4: Battle Tank

Business Case for Battle Tank Top Secret

Chapter 51. Primavera P6

Abstract

Evolution of Project Management Software

Oracle Primavera P6

Chapter 52. BIM

Abstract

Introduction

History of BIM

What Is BIM?

UK Government Recommendations

How BIM Is Applied in Practice

Linking Systems through Open .NET Interfaces

Tekla BIMsight

Savings with BIM

Sample BIM Project – Alta Bates Summit Medical Centre - by DPR Construction Inc.

Sample BIM Project – The National Museum of Qatar (Arup)

Interoperability and Principle Industry Transfer Standards

Appendix 1. Agile Project Management

The Paradox

Definitions of Success Are Part of the Problem

What Is Agile?

Lean

Two Levels of Planning

Terminology

How Does a Generic Agile Development and Project Run?

Stand-up Meeting

Estimation

Technical Debt

Defining the Architecture of the System

Earned Value

Summary

Bibliography

Appendix 2. Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Project Management

Acronyms Used in Project Management

Appendix 3. Glossary

Appendix 4. Examination Questions 1: Questions

Appendix 5. Bibliography

Appendix 6. Words of Wisdom

Index

Appendix 7. Sample examination questions

1: Questions

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080983219
Paperback ISBN:
9780080983240

About the Author

Albert Lester

Albert Lester is a Chartered Engineer with a lifetime’s experience of project management in engineering design and construction. He has taught and lectured widely on the topic and is a regular member of panels developing new project management standards and syllabuses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Project management consultant and Honorary Fellow of the Association for Project Management, UK

Reviews

"Following a typical process – from planning and scheduling to budgeting and control – this book focuses on the needs and challenges of project managers across the construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors…this sixth edition includes new chapters on "agile" project management and project governance…It is also ideal for those studying for professional examinations."--MODUS, July/August 2014

Praise for the previous edition:

"An excellent book... written with wit and clarity, it should be read eagerly by the managing director as well as the engineering trainee."

The Engineer magazine

Ratings and Reviews

