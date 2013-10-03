Project Management, Planning and Control
6th Edition
Managing Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing Projects to PMI, APM and BSI Standards
Description
Covering the principles and techniques you need to successfully manage an engineering or technical project from start to finish, Project Management, Planning and Control is an established and widely recommended project management handbook.
With clear and detailed coverage of planning, scheduling and control, which can pose particular challenges in engineering environments, this sixth edition includes new chapters on Agile project management and project governance, more real-life examples and updated software information.
Ideal for those studying for Project Management Professional (PMP) qualifications, Project Management, Planning and Control is aligned with the latest Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) for both the Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Association of Project Management (APM), and includes questions and answers to help you test your understanding. It is also updated to match the latest BS 6079 standard for project management in construction.
Key Features
- Focused on the needs and challenges of project managers in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and closely aligned to the content of the APM and PMI ‘bodies of knowledge’.
- Structured according to the logical sequence of a major project, with a strong focus on planning, scheduling, budgeting, and control—critical elements in the management of engineering projects.
- Includes project management questions and answers, compiled by a former APM exam assessor, to help you test your knowledge and prepare for professional examinations.
Readership
Project and contract managers, planning engineers and program managers in the engineering, construction and manufacturing sectors; Those studying for professional project management qualifications through the PMI and APM; Students on project management courses as part of broader undergraduate and graduate programs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword to the First Edition
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Project Definition
Abstract
Project Definition
Time-Bound Project
Cost-Bound Project
Performance (Quality)-Bound Project
Safety-Bound Project
Chapter 2. Project Management
Abstract
Project Manager
Chapter 3. Programme and Portfolio Management
Abstract
Portfolio Management
Chapter 4. Project Context (Project Environment)
Abstract
Political
Economic
Social (or Sociological)
Technical
Legal
Environmental
Chapter 5. Business Case
Abstract
The Project Sponsor
Requirements Management
Chapter 6. Investment Appraisal
Abstract
Project Viability
Chapter 7. Stakeholder Management
Abstract
Direct Stakeholders
Indirect Stakeholders
Chapter 8. Project Success Criteria
Abstract
Key Performance Indicators
Chapter 9. Organization Structures
Abstract
Functional Organization
Matrix Organization
Project Organization (Taskforce)
Chapter 10. Organization Roles
Abstract
Chapter 11. Project Life Cycles
Abstract
Chapter 12. Work Breakdown Structures
Abstract
Responsibility Matrix
Chapter 13. Estimating
Abstract
Subjective
Parametric
Comparative (By Analogy)
Analytical
Chapter 14. Project Management Plan
Abstract
Methods and Procedures
Chapter 15. Risk Management
Abstract
Stage 1: Risk Awareness
Stage 2: Risk Identification
Stage 3: Risk Assessment
Stage 4: Risk Evaluation
Stage 5: Risk Management
Monitoring
Example of Effective Risk Management
Positive Risk or Opportunity
Chapter 16. Quality Management
Abstract
History
Quality Management Definitions
Explanation of the Definitions
Chapter 17. Change Management
Abstract
Document Control
Issue Management
Chapter 18. Configuration Management
Abstract
Chapter 19. Basic Network Principles
Abstract
Network Analysis
The Network
Durations
Numbering
Hammocks
Precedence or Activity on Node (AoN) Diagrams
Bar (Gantt) Charts
Time Scale Networks and Linked Bar Charts
Chapter 20. Planning Blocks and Subdivision of Blocks
Abstract
Pharmaceutical Factory
New Housing Estate
Portland Cement Factory
Oil Terminal
Multi-Storey Block of Offices
Colliery Surface Reconstruction
Bitumen Refinery
Typical Manufacturing Unit
Subdivision of Blocks
Chapter 21. Arithmetical Analysis and Floats
Abstract
Arithmetical Analysis
Critical Path
Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM)
Chapter 22. The Case for Manual Analysis
Abstract
The Planner
The Role of the Computer
Preparation of the Network
Typical Site Problems
The NEDO (National Economic Development Office) Report
Chapter 23. Lester Diagram
Abstract
Summary
Chapter 24. Graphical and Computer Analysis
Abstract
Graphical Analysis
Computer Analysis
History
Chapter 25. Milestones and Line of Balance
Abstract
Milestones
Line of Balance
Chapter 26. Simple Examples
Abstract
Example 1
Example 2
Example 3
Summary of Operation
Example 4 (Using Manual Techniques)
Chapter 27. Progress Reporting
Abstract
Feedback
Chapter 28. Project Management and Network Planning
Abstract
Responsibilities of the Project Managers
Information from Network
Site-Preparation Contract
Confidence in Plan
Network and Method Statements
Integrated Systems
Networks and Claims
Chapter 29. Network Applications Outside the Construction Industry
Abstract
Bringing a New Product onto the Market
Moving a Factory
Centrifugal Pump Manufacture
Planning a Mail Order Campaign
Manufacture of a Package Boiler
Manufacture of a Cast Machined Part
Chapter 30. Resource Loading
Abstract
The Alternative Approach
Chapter 31. Cash Flow Forecasting
Abstract
Example of Cash Flow Forecasting
Chapter 32. Cost Control and EVA
Abstract
SMAC – Manhour Control
Summary of Advantages
EVA for Civil Engineering Projects
Chapter 33. Control Graphs and Reports
Abstract
Overall Project Completion
Earned Schedule
Integrated Computer Systems
Chapter 34. Procurement
Abstract
Procurement Strategy
Pre-Tender Survey
Bidder Selection
Request for Quotation (RfQ)
Tender Evaluation
Purchase Order
Expediting, Monitoring, and Inspection
Shipping and Storage
Erection and Installation
Commissioning and Handover
Types of Contracts
Good letter
Bad letter
Sub-Contracts
Sub-Contract Documents
Insurance
Discounts
Counter-Trade
Incoterms
Chapter 35. Value Management
Abstract
Chapter 36. Health and Safety and Environment
Abstract
CDM Regulations
Health and Safety Plan
Health and Safety File
Warning Signs
Chapter 37. Information Management
Abstract
Objectives and Purpose
Chapter 38. Communication
Abstract
Cultural Differences, Language Differences, Pronunciation, Translation, and Technical Jargon
Geographical Separation, Location Equipment, or Transmission Failure
Misunderstanding, Attitude, Perception, Selective Listening, Assumptions, Hidden Agendas
Poor Leadership, Unclear Instructions, Unclear Objectives, Unnecessarily Long Messages, Withholding of Information
Chapter 39. Team Building and Motivation
Abstract
Team Development
The Belbin Team Types
Motivation
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
Herzberg’s Motivational Hygiene Theory
Chapter 40. Leadership
Abstract
Situational Leadership
Professionalism and Ethics
Chapter 41. Negotiation
Abstract
Phase 1: Preparation
Phase 2: Planning
Phase 3: Introductions
Phase 4: Opening Proposal
Phase 5: Bargaining
Phase 6: Agreement
Phase 7: Finalizing
Chapter 42. Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution
Abstract
Conciliation
Mediation
Adjudication
Arbitration
Litigation
Chapter 43. Governance
Abstract
Governance of Project Management (GoPM)
Chapter 44. Project Close-Out and Handover
Abstract
Close-Out
Handover
Chapter 45. Project Close-Out Report and Review
Abstract
Close-Out Report
Close-Out Review
Chapter 46. Stages and Sequence
Summary of Project Stages and Sequence
Project Stage Control Techniques
Chapter 47. Worked Example 1: Bungalow
Design and Construction Philosophy
Chapter 48. Worked Example 2: Pumping Installation
Design and Construction Philosophy
Cash Flow
Chapter 49. Worked Example 3: Motor Car
Summary
Chapter 50. Worked Example 4: Battle Tank
Business Case for Battle Tank Top Secret
Chapter 51. Primavera P6
Abstract
Evolution of Project Management Software
Oracle Primavera P6
Chapter 52. BIM
Abstract
Introduction
History of BIM
What Is BIM?
UK Government Recommendations
How BIM Is Applied in Practice
Linking Systems through Open .NET Interfaces
Tekla BIMsight
Savings with BIM
Sample BIM Project – Alta Bates Summit Medical Centre - by DPR Construction Inc.
Sample BIM Project – The National Museum of Qatar (Arup)
Interoperability and Principle Industry Transfer Standards
Appendix 1. Agile Project Management
The Paradox
Definitions of Success Are Part of the Problem
What Is Agile?
Lean
Two Levels of Planning
Terminology
How Does a Generic Agile Development and Project Run?
Stand-up Meeting
Estimation
Technical Debt
Defining the Architecture of the System
Earned Value
Summary
Bibliography
Appendix 2. Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in Project Management
Acronyms Used in Project Management
Appendix 3. Glossary
Appendix 4. Examination Questions 1: Questions
Appendix 5. Bibliography
Appendix 6. Words of Wisdom
Index
Appendix 7. Sample examination questions
1: Questions
About the Author
Albert Lester
Albert Lester is a Chartered Engineer with a lifetime’s experience of project management in engineering design and construction. He has taught and lectured widely on the topic and is a regular member of panels developing new project management standards and syllabuses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project management consultant and Honorary Fellow of the Association for Project Management, UK
Reviews
"Following a typical process – from planning and scheduling to budgeting and control – this book focuses on the needs and challenges of project managers across the construction, engineering and manufacturing sectors…this sixth edition includes new chapters on "agile" project management and project governance…It is also ideal for those studying for professional examinations."--MODUS, July/August 2014
Praise for the previous edition:
"An excellent book... written with wit and clarity, it should be read eagerly by the managing director as well as the engineering trainee."
– The Engineer magazine