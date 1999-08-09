Project Management: Getting It Right - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734203, 9781845698904

Project Management: Getting It Right

1st Edition

Planning and Cost Manager’S Guide

Authors: A Reid
eBook ISBN: 9781845698904
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734203
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th August 1999
Page Count: 176
Description

The author brings to this book many years of essentially practical, real life experience in setting up and running very large offshore profjects. He outlines in detail the tools, techniques and processes necessary for understanding and effectively controlling the myriad factors which contribute to bringing any project, not only offshore, in at the budget figure. The book will be essential reading for any manager whether student or practising.

Readership

Systems engineers, Project managers, Industrial managers and Cost managers

Table of Contents

Project need; Feasibility study; Contract plan; Project definition; Project functions; Project programming and support information; Planning and cost manager’s responsibilities; Project planning and cost engineering relationships; Importance of materials management; Planning department objectives; Project control plan; Cost estimating and control; Planning co-ordination of contractors and subcontractors; Design contractor progress monitoring and measurement.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698904
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734203

About the Author

A Reid

Affiliations and Expertise

Tripatra Engineers, Indonesia

