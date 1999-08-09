Project Management: Getting It Right
1st Edition
Planning and Cost Manager’S Guide
Description
The author brings to this book many years of essentially practical, real life experience in setting up and running very large offshore profjects. He outlines in detail the tools, techniques and processes necessary for understanding and effectively controlling the myriad factors which contribute to bringing any project, not only offshore, in at the budget figure. The book will be essential reading for any manager whether student or practising.
Readership
Systems engineers, Project managers, Industrial managers and Cost managers
Table of Contents
Project need; Feasibility study; Contract plan; Project definition; Project functions; Project programming and support information; Planning and cost manager’s responsibilities; Project planning and cost engineering relationships; Importance of materials management; Planning department objectives; Project control plan; Cost estimating and control; Planning co-ordination of contractors and subcontractors; Design contractor progress monitoring and measurement.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 9th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698904
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734203
About the Author
A Reid
Affiliations and Expertise
Tripatra Engineers, Indonesia