Project Management for Information Professionals
1st Edition
Description
Aimed at practitioners, this handbook imparts guidance on project management techniques in the cultural heritage sector. Information professionals often direct complex endeavors with limited project management training or resources. Project Management for Information Professionals demystifies the tools and processes essential to successful project management and advises on how to manage the interpersonal dynamics and organizational culture that influence the effectiveness of these methods. With this book, readers will gain the knowledge to initiate, plan, execute, monitor, and close projects.
Key Features
- offers guidance based on real-world experience
- prepares readers without prior project management knowledge or experience
- provides lean, easy-to-read, and jargon-free instructions
- aimed at information professionals working in libraries, archives, museums
Readership
Information professionals, Project managers working within information and library sector
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Project Management Overview
- 1.1. What Is a Project?
- 1.2. What Is Project Management?
- 1.3. Project Management Benefits
- Chapter 2. Selection and Prioritization
- 2.1. Identifying the Project
- 2.2. Determining Goals and Objectives
- 2.3. Formulating Strategies
- 2.4. Gathering Requirements
- 2.5. Determining Deliverables
- 2.6. Clarifying Success Criteria
- 2.7. Formulating the Scope Statement
- 2.8. Considering Assumptions and Risks
- Chapter 3. Leading and Managing Teams
- 3.1. Becoming the Project Manager
- 3.2. Developing Leadership Skills
- 3.3. Working with Stakeholders
- 3.4. Developing the Team
- 3.5. Determining Roles
- 3.6. Evaluating Performance
- 3.7. Tracking Progress
- 3.8. Managing Expectations
- Chapter 4. Planning and Scheduling
- 4.1. Preparing the Plan
- 4.2. Developing the Work Breakdown Structure
- 4.3. Defining the Sequence of Work
- 4.4. Developing the Schedule
- 4.5. Executing the Plan
- 4.6. Procuring Resources
- 4.7. Kicking off the Project
- 4.8. Modifying the Schedule
- Chapter 5. Budgeting and Performance
- 5.1. Determining the Budget
- 5.2. Calculating Costs
- 5.3. Utilizing Estimation Methods
- 5.4. Examining the Cost of Quality
- 5.5. Evaluating Performance
- 5.6. Maintaining Control
- 5.7. Reviewing Costs
- 5.8. Managing Change
- Chapter 6. Communication and Documentation
- 6.1. Writing the Charter
- 6.2. Establishing the Communication Plan
- 6.3. Creating Project Documentation
- 6.4. Reporting Project Performance
- 6.5. Communicating with the Team
- 6.6. Handling Problems
- 6.7. Conducting Meetings
- 6.8. Generating Status Reports
- Chapter 7. Completion and Review
- 7.1. Verifying the Scope
- 7.2. Managing Claims
- 7.3. Closing the Project
- 7.4. Producing Final Reports
- 7.5. Recognizing Lessons Learned
- 7.6. Rewarding the Team
- 7.7. Handling Transition
- 7.8. Creating Project Archives
- Conclusion
- Appendix A. Project Management Considerations
- Appendix B. Further Reading
- Appendix C. Software Programs
- Appendix D. Glossary
- Appendix E. Templates
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 5th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001332
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001271
About the Author
Margot Note
Margot Note has spent her career working in the cultural heritage sector, including colleges, libraries, and archives. She has lead or has participated in a wide range of projects, including database conversions, digitization efforts, web application creations, and collaborations with American Express, ARTstor, Google, and UNESCO. She holds a Master’s in History from Sarah Lawrence College, a Master’s in Library and Information Science, and a Post-Master’s Certificate in Archives and Records Management, both from Drexel University. She is the Director of Archives and Information Management at World Monuments Fund, an international historic preservation organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Archives and Information Management, World Monuments Fund
Reviews
"This book knows what it is, and what it is not; it remains true to its project scope...Novice project managers will keep it close at hand; more experienced project managers will consult it when they feel themselves becoming stuck and will look back at past projects with a sharper eye for what they might do better." --LRTS