Project Finance in Theory and Practice
1st Edition
Designing, Structuring, and Financing Private and Public Projects
Description
Project finance is a fast-growing area of capital investment for major infrastructure and other large projects. Financing such projects as EuroDisney, airports, highways, tunnels, schools, hospitals, and other large projects presents a complex and interesting challenge that the specialty of project finance takes on wholeheartedly, combining financial engineering with legal and contractual expertise to develop various financing options. In this book, Stefano Gatti of Bocconi University describes the theory that underpins this cutting-edge industry, and then provides illustrations and examples from actual practice to illustrate that theory. At key points in the book, Gatti brings in other project finance experts who share their specialized knowledge on the legal issues and the role of advisors in project finance deals.
Key Features
- Forword by William Megginson, Professor and Rainbolt Chair in Finance, Price College of Business, The University of Oklahoma
- Comprehensive coverage of theory and practice of project finance as it is practiced today in Europe and North America
Readership
Primary audience: MBA and MSc in Finance students worldwide, law students in Project Finance courses
Table of Contents
Foreword by William L. Megginson
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Chapter 1 Introduction to the Theory and Practice of Project Finance
Chapter 2 The Market for Project Finance: Applications and the Sectors
Chapter 3 Project Characteristics, Risk Analysis and Risk Management
Chapter 4 The Role of Advisors in a Project Finance Deal (Stefano Gatti, Massimo Novo, Fabio Landriscina and Mark Pollard)
Chapter 5 Valuing the Project and Project Cash Flow Analysis (Stefano Gatti)
Chapter 6 Financing the Deal (Stefano Gatti)
Chapter 7 Legal Aspects of Project Finance (Massimo Novo)
Chapter 8 Credit Risk in Project Finance Transactions and New Basel Capital Accord (Stefano Gatti)
Case Studies
Case Study 1 Cogeneration
Case Study 2 Italy Water System (Stefano Gatti, Daniele Corbino, Alessandro Steffanoni)
Appendix to Case Study 2: Structure and Functioning of the Simulation Model
Case Study 3: Hong Kong Disneyland Project Loan Glossary and Abbreviations References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 24th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553344
About the Author
Stefano Gatti
Stefano Gatti is the Antin Infrastructure Partners Chair Professor of Infrastructure Finance and Professor of Practice in Finance. He is the Director of the Full Time MBA and former Director of the International Teachers’ Programme at SDA Bocconi School of Management. His main area of research is corporate finance and investment banking. He has published in these areas including publications in the Journal of Money, credit and banking, Financial Management, the Journal of Applied Corporate Finance and the European Journal of Operational Research. Professor Gatti has published a variety of texts on banking and finance areas and has acted as a consultant to several financial and non-financial institutions and for the Italian Ministry of the Economy, the Financial Stability Board, The InterAmerican Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the OECD/Group of G20. He is financial advisor of the Pension Fund of Health care professions, member of the compliance risk committee of Deutsche Bank and member of the Board of Directors and board of auditors of Italian industrial and financial corporations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy and consultant for banks and manufacturing firms in Italy and a trainer for managers and government members in Russia, Africa and China
Reviews
"A good read as well as an excellent reference book, Project Finance in Theory and Practice is very valuable as it is successfully pitched to be useful to readers of all levels of education and experience and explains the roles and objectives of the different parties very clearly. The book can be used both for training and as a guide to best practices." Alexander S. Moczarski, CEO Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marsh Inc., UK "This is a timely book examining an extremely timely topic...¬ Stefano Gatti and his collaborators have written an excellent and comprehensive survey of project finance techniques, processes, and practices, which both practitioners and researchers should value as a key resource." From the Foreword by William L. Megginson, Professor and Rainbolt Chair in Finance, Price College of Business, The University of Oklahoma, Norman, USA "In the last few years, project finance has become a very important part of the international syndicated loans market. Industrial plants, strategic infrastructures, and projects involving public entities are the target sectors where this financial technique can be used with the most fruitful results for all actors involved. Project Finance in Theory and Practice - written by a well-known academic and a group of leading professionals of the project finance market - gives the reader a complete overview about this fascinating field of finance." Vittorio Ogliengo, CEO Unicredit Banca d'Impresa; Head of Corporate and SME, Division of Unicredit Group, Italy "Professor Gatti offers the reader an original viewpoint combining rigorous theory with constant reference to market best practices." Roberto Albisetti, Country Manager for Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela, IFC World Bank Group; and Professor of Investment Banking in Italy, University of Genoa, Italy