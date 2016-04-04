"Robert Clews’ Project Finance for the International Petroleum Industry fills a significant gap in project-finance literature for both the academic and professional reader. Highly recommended. " --E.R. Yescombe, YCL Consulting Ltd., UK

"The oil and gas industry is a capital intensive industry that carries very high risks in the upstream part of the value chain. The many companies involved in the upstream sector use a wide range of financial structures. Therefore, understanding how each company can finance its participation in projects and with what associated risks and costs is fundamental to the understanding of the issues at stake." --Nadine Bret-Rouzaut, IFP School, France

"Understanding different financial structures can be as important for the success of projects in the international petroleum industry as understanding physical structures and processes. This volume should help the interested reader make progress along the path towards such an understanding and to a greater awareness of many of the intricacies of project finance." --David Mayston, University of York, UK

"As experienced project finance professionals know, each sector has unique characteristics that must be take into account. Most books about energy finance emphasize financing at the expense of industry economics. In contrast, Robert Clews does a masterful job at tying together the features of oil and gas investments with the risk management and contract structures of energy project finance. During a time of dramatic changes in energy markets, this book sets the new standard for the analysis of structured finance during a period of dramatic change in energy markets." --John S. Strong, College of William and Mary, USA